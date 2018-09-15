DeMarcus Lawrence on Colin Kaepernick: Why Hate Because He’s Succeeding?

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Colin Kaepernick’s red-hot Nike campaign. After all, it’s hard not to, and while there’s been a mixture of responses pouring in, Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t hold back his feelings on the topic. In short, he’s more than willing to fully back Kaepernick and do so publicly.
As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Lawrence offered a strong statement when the topic came up.
While there’s been plenty of arguments on both sides of Kaepernick’s campaign (which can be seen below), many players have backed the former NFL quarterback. One of which, apparently, was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as reporter Dov Kleiman showed.
The Cowboys pass-rusher will grab a few headlines with these recent comments, but it’s especially interesting to hear considering previous statements from team owner Jerry Jones. As NFL.com revealed, Jones stated his team has a policy which requires players to stand for the national anthem.
Obviously, Lawrence’s comments don’t mean he’ll kneel during the anthem, but the Cowboys owner has stayed strong about his feelings on the topic. So much so, that he was actually told to stop talking about the anthem by the league.
Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike isn’t likely to cool off anytime soon, which is unquestionably what both the athletic company and former signal caller were hoping for.
Colin Kaepernick’s whole shtick is based on lies. It’s time to call a spade a spade.
Lawrence’s comments on standing for the anthem are eerily like what Prescott said. Make book on it that Lawrence will not be crucified in the media as Prescott was. I also wonder if Lawrenc is aware that Nike products are made in Indonesian sweat shops under conditions that are actually worse than slavery and the workers are paid at less than subsistence level? No respect left here for Kap whose stand for human rights is apparently very flexible since he’s willing to sell out to the corporate slave masters. Hypocrites are among the most detestable of human beings.