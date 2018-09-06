DeMarcus Lawrence on Colin Kaepernick: Why Hate Because He’s Succeeding?

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Colin Kaepernick’s red-hot Nike campaign. After all, it’s hard not to, and while there’s been a mixture of responses pouring in, Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t hold back his feelings on the topic. In short, he’s more than willing to fully back Kaepernick and do so publicly.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Lawrence offered a strong statement when the topic came up.

While there’s been plenty of arguments on both sides of Kaepernick’s campaign (which can be seen below), many players have backed the former NFL quarterback. One of which, apparently, was New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as reporter Dov Kleiman showed.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, the best player in NFL History, supports @Kaepernick7 Nike campaign. pic.twitter.com/TCPC2fJ97T — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 4, 2018

The Cowboys pass-rusher will grab a few headlines with these recent comments, but it’s especially interesting to hear considering previous statements from team owner Jerry Jones. As NFL.com revealed, Jones stated his team has a policy which requires players to stand for the national anthem.

Obviously, Lawrence’s comments don’t mean he’ll kneel during the anthem, but the Cowboys owner has stayed strong about his feelings on the topic. So much so, that he was actually told to stop talking about the anthem by the league.

Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike isn’t likely to cool off anytime soon, which is unquestionably what both the athletic company and former signal caller were hoping for.