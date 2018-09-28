Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo Hints at Future Move to Coaching

Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo seems more than happy with his current job calling out plays before they happen as an NFL analyst. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a change coming in his future.

As Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News revealed, Romo joined the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan and was asked what he’d do if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked him to return as a coach.

“Many years from now, I’m sure I’ll get back into the game a little bit from that perspective,” Romo told 105.3 The Fan.

Apparently, Romo isn’t joking about the “many years” part, though, and it’s simply because he loves spending time with his kids right now. He elaborated on that thought during the interview and spoke exactly how you’d expect a proud father sound.

“Coaching takes up so much time away from your kids,” Romo continued. “I think that’s years down the road before I’d want to do that. I get one shot at raising these little guys and believe me, they enjoy when I come home and pretty much wear me out for the three, four hours every night before bed in a fun way. “They’re pretty enjoyable to be around right now. So I don’t want to miss that for anything right now.”

Return to the NFL as a Quarterback for Romo?

As you could have guessed, Romo had to answer the hot-button question before diving into the fun stuff. Although it’s been close to three years since Romo played a regular-season NFL game, he was asked on 105.3 The Fan if he was healthy enough to make a comeback.

After admitting that health wouldn’t be the issue, Romo was asked the million-dollar question, as Epstein revealed.

So if his physical health won’t preclude him, is he up to exploring it? “You guys are silly,” Romo said, laughing when asked.

We’ll take that as a yes. Or, at least a maybe. Regardless, at this point, my interest is fully on the idea of Romo as a coach, because it seems as though he’d be incredibly good at it. Time will tell, but for now, we’ll have to settle for the former Cowboys quarterback as one of the most enjoyable analysts in the NFL.

READ NEXT: Report: Cowboys-Seahawks Potential Earl Thomas Trade ‘Isn’t Dead’

