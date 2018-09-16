Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Rumors: Who Is Cowboys QB Dating?

As quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott is constantly in the spotlight but tries to keep who he is dating away from the public eye. The latest reports have linked a new girlfriend with Prescott, health and lifestyle coach Lindsay Davis, who was spotted with Prescott in the Bahamas. The two were seen running on the beach together this summer but given Davis’ line of work it does not necessarily mean they are dating. Prescott appears to have been in a few different relationships since joining the Cowboys, but does not talk publicly about who he is dating. The two are following each other on Instagram.

Davis often posts fitness tips and motivational quotes on Instagram like the one below.

“Strength is not easily defined. And fear is a lie. Do not be defined by your failures, but instead be defined by your ability to overcome,” Davis posted on Instagram.

Davis also offers specific health and fitness tips to help her followers.

The answer is simple – it’s that I have prioritized health and fitness as one of the most important things in my life. Meaning, each and every day I dedicate time to focus on it. Yes, there are definitely other things that have changed: I rarely eat out and cook most of my food at home (fueling my body with clean eats), and I rarely drink or go out and party, so in turn I get tons of rest and sleep (which is so important for muscle recovery, and I’m soaking up tons of serotonin 💁🏼) All of these things have a domino affect on one another, allowing me to have a clear mind, and a well maintained physique, so that every day I can continue to bring my best to everything I put my heart into. Consistency is the 🔑.

Dak Prescott Was Previously Dating Yasmine Nicole

Prescott was previously dating Yasmine Nicole. Over the summer, Nicole opened up about her relationship with Prescott during a question and answer session on Instagram stories.

“Nothin “happened”. Bad timing I guess? He is a great guy but we are both young & working on our careers. He will always be a friend to me & someone I care for. Love his friends & family and everything he stands for and want the best for him,” Nicole posted per Terez Owens.

Dak Prescott Was Also Linked to Former University of Arizona Cheerleader Rosette Abud

Back in March, Prescott was seen with former Arizona cheerleader Rosette Abud, who now works as the Director of Growth, Latin America for the Koya Project. The Koya Project provides a brief bio on Abud’s work experience.