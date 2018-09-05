Damian Lillard the Reporter? Blazers Star Breaks Sports Writer Signing

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard may have a future as a sports reporter when he wraps up his NBA career. On Wednesday morning, Lillard broke the news of a big free-agent signing … in the sports writing world.

Lillard tweeted that ESPN NBA analyst Chris Haynes would be taking his talents to Yahoo Sports as their Senior NBA Insider.

Sources:Free Agent reporter @ChrisBHaynes reaches agreement w/yahoo sports as Senior NBA insider, Will help build their NBA team.More coming — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 5, 2018

It’s a pretty perfect flip of the script for Lillard, who surely sees the massive reports that roll in throughout the NBA offseason and during the year. Twitter loved seeing Lillard drop some news on writers, as one user called him “Damian Wojnarowski” and another called it a “Dame Bomb,” both in reference to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Even Lillard’s teammate in Portland, CJ McCollum hilariously responded, and it seems he may have been the one to originally find out about the story.

You don’t see me out here releasing mixtapes … stop stealing my stories 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GJfDtCe8wk — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 5, 2018

Fortunately for Blazers fans, I don’t think Lillard has plans to quit his day job any time soon. The 28-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, posting averages of 26.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Lillard also joked after the responses came pouring in that he’s not slowing down his reporting game as the season rolls on. The guard tweeted that he’s “dropping [expletive] all year long.” So, I guess we can expect to see the NBA All-Star holding down two jobs over the foreseeable future.