DraftKings Week 4 Fantasy: Top Optimal Lineups, Rankings & Picks

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway, kicking off with an exciting game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The high-scoring matchup put aside the whole "Thursday Night Football games are boring" argument, at least for one week. And Sunday's slate features plenty of potentially high-scoring games, great matchups, and intriguing fantasy options.

For daily fantasy football players, the options on DraftKings are once again loaded. Between a mixture of multi-entry games with huge guaranteed prize pools, cash games, single entries with big payouts and more, it'll be another busy weekend of building lineups.

The always-popular millionaire maker is once again back, but this time it features just a $10 buy-in with $4 million in guaranteed money. It's a 150-max entry game, so when building your daily fantasy lineups there, you'll want to get a bit creative.

For players looking at single entry events, three-max options or even cash games, DraftKings makes sure to cover a bit of it all. For the high-dollar fantasy players, the $333 Wildcat features $1.5 million guaranteed and $250,000 to first place. Interesting, the site has rolled out a new $33 game which features $1 million guaranteed as well and $100,000 to first place.

This week, I'm going to continue the approach I offered last week when covering the DraftKings plays, as it may help to provide additional insight into the players I'm targeting most and how I view the top options. First, there'll be a breakdown of my top projected scorers at each position, followed by the best value plays.

Following the evaluation of the names, I'll build one optimal lineup for each position based off my favorite play(s). Each lineup will be unique and different, but the rankings of players and values will allow you to pivot off specific players if you aren't overly interested in them.

While we're still awaiting word on some injury news, a few early updates have opened up some solid value plays at various positions.

*NOTE: As news rolls on throughout the weekend and early Sunday, I'll update any rankings as needed. It's unlikely there will be massive changes, but check the rankings and lineups sporadically.

Let's dive in and kick things off with the top quarterback plays, values and the optimal lineup built around the position.