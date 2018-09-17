DraftKings Week 2 Showdown: Seahawks vs. Bears Top Optimal Lineup

The DraftKings Monday Night Football showdown slate offers us a matchup between two intriguing teams. One of the former NFL juggernauts in the Seattle Seahawks will square off with a team on the rise in the Chicago Bears. Both teams are 0-1 currently, so this game is big for each.

We’re going to dive in and offer up an optimal lineup for the showdown games on DraftKings, which features offerings of a variety of different-sized games. The massive $10 game has already filled, but the site opened a second one, which features $200k guaranteed and a cool $50k to first place.

Before we dive into the lineup itself, though, here’s a quick look at how showdown games work.

Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

$50,000 salary cap

You can use more than one quarterback

Seahawks vs. Bears Monday Night Football Optimal Lineup

CAPTAIN: Brandon Marshall ($11,100)

Mitchell Trubisky ($10,200)

Jordan Howard ($10,000)

Tyler Lockett ($8,200)

Chris Carson ($6,600)

Cody Parkey ($3,600)

I wanted to get the Chicago Bears defense in here, but it wasn’t working out. Even still, I wound up going with Cody Parkey, who I feel pretty strong about. I’m expecting to see quite a few drives on both sides potentially stall out in field goal range with both kickers being busy.

I’m hopeful that putting Brandon Marshall in the captain spot will be different, but could see him being a popular choice there. With Doug Baldwin sidelined, it’ll be Marshall and Tyler Lockett receiving the bulk of the work. While Marshall only finished with three receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown last week, he led the team in targets.

Instead of going with Russell Wilson, since the Bears defense could create some early problems for him, I chose to roll out his top-two receiving targets. Lockett isn’t a guy who typically sees a large number of targets, but the Bears allowed 299 yards and three touchdowns to opposing wideouts last week, so I want to attack that in this matchup.

In an effort to be completely transparent, the Chris Carson situation just gives me a headache. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says so many things that often prove to not be true, but after Week 1 he said Carson is his clear lead running back, as The News Tribune revealed. He clearly looked better than Rashaad Penny, rushing seven times for 51 yards and catching three passes. At the very least, if we’re getting our chain yanked by Carroll, I still believe Carson’s floor is pretty high and his price is low.

And then there’s the Mitchell Trubisky and Jordan Howard combo. The Seahawks were shredded by running backs last week, allowing Denver’s backfield to tally 146 rushing yards and catch four passes and one receiving touchdown. Howard is safe, has a consistent workload and will be a focal point.

Although Trubisky costs $1,800 less than Wilson, I believe many fantasy players will try to jump up to the Seahawks quarterback. Name recognition is big and a lot of people don’t realize how good the new Khalil Mack-led defense of the Bears has the potential to be. Plus, people seem to see the words “Seahawks defense” and immediately think Legion of Boom. This isn’t that team, and Broncos quarterback Case Keenum threw for over 325 yards against them last week.

Additional Notes & Intriguing Pivots

Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is just $600 and there have been rumblings about him potentially moving to wide receiver. He has experience at the position from his time at Notre Dame, and with the Doug Baldwin injury, I think he’s worth using in tournaments as an incredibly cheap flier.

Nick Vannett is likely to garnish almost no ownership since fellow tight end Will Dissly went off for 105 yards and one touchdown last week. But Vannett actually played more snaps (61 percent) than Dissly (58 percent), per Football Outsiders, and the latter is widely-considered a blocking tight end. Vannett should have very low ownership and is worth taking a chance on in 150-max games.

Trey Burton is $7,000 and honestly, I’m not going to spend an overwhelming amount of time explaining what “should” happen with him. The expectation was that he’d be the go-to option to move the chains for Trubisky, yet he had just one catch in the opener. On the bright side, that low production number may lead to some overlooking the fact that he drew six targets. He’s likely to be low-owned and has the potential to be a complete steal if he finds the end zone.

Finally, we’ll talk about possibly the ultimate sleeper play in Seahawks wideout Jaron Brown. As Football Outsiders shows, Brown played 58 percent of the snaps last week. He’s only $3,800 and while it’s unknown how his role will look without Baldwin, if he’s able to be Wilson’s safety blanket, it could lead to quite a few catches. Brown only had one catch last week but saw three targets and I expect both numbers to increase.

READ NEXT: Waiver Wire Week 2: Top Fantasy Football Pickups & Targets