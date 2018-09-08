DraftKings NFL Lineup: Best Picks & DFS Players Week 1

Football is back, which means it is time to win some money on DraftKings. We are going to break down the best DraftKings lineup picks and values for Week 1 of the NFL season. Before we get started, each season I offer this quick reminder when playing DFS. Your lineup construction depends on the kind of contest you are entering.

These picks are designed for people playing in both tournaments and cash games (50/50 games, etc.). If you are entering a tournament against thousands of opponents, you want to consider ownership numbers. Don't obsess over it, but make sure you have a unique lineup as that is your only chance of competing in a major tournament. It is okay to include a couple players that have a good value that may be heavily owned, but you want a good portion of your lineup to be full of players with a low ownership percentage.

In 50/50 contests along with other cash games, you should not be concerned with ownership numbers. You want to target players with a high floor who are guaranteed to produce. You still want to have players with upside, but they also need to guarantee you a base level of production. These are not the contests to have a risky lineup with lottery ticket type players. Lottery tickets are players with a low price tag, whose production is going to be boom or bust.

If you are playing in one of the major DraftKings tournaments, here are a few lottery ticket options to consider: Cole Beasley, Geronimo Allison, Jordan Wilkins, Jaylen Samuels, Keelan Cole, Chad Williams, Donte Moncrief and Brandon Marshall. Week 1 is a good time to play these sort of lottery ticket options in tournaments, especially if you have been following the training camp battles of a specific team. For example, Williams won the WR2 spot for the Cardinals, and if he has a good game this week his price is sure to go up next week. Many of these players are priced so low because they have not proven themselves at the NFL level.

You shoulder more of the risk on these players in exchange for getting them at a potential bargain price. If you hit on a couple of these players, you have a good chance to place in one of the big tournaments. As always, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any of your fantasy questions. Click the next arrow to see my best NFL DraftKings lineup picks for Week 1. You can also click on specific player profiles below.

No. 5 QB Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 4 TE Evan Engram, New York Giants

No. 3 WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

No. 2 RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

No. 1 RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers