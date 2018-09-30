Dustin Johnson & Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky Back Together? Ryder Cup Tells Us Yes

For the past several weeks, rumors about a potential breakup have swirled around Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky. The rumors started after photos of Johnson disappeared from Gretzky’s Instagram page. This was followed by rumors of Johnson’s infidelity with Sherwood Country Club member Yassie Safai, who has since denied she had a relationship with Johnson.

Just when it looked like things may be through for the couple, Gretzky made a surprise trip to Paris to be with Johnson for the Ryder Cup. Since then, the couple has been seen kissing and holding hands during the tournament. Prior to their public appearance together, the couple had mostly been silent on the matter. Johnson issued a statement alluding to “ups and downs” when the rumors first started.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said in the statement.

The Couple Has Been Engaged Since 2013

The couple has two kids together and been engaged since 2013. This is not the first time the couple has fallen on hard times. After Johnson was suspended from the PGA Tour in 2014, Gretzky’s father, Wayne Gretzky, told Johnson he needed to get his life together if he wanted to stay with his daughter, per Fox News. Here’s how Fox News described the conversation in their 2014 report.

It sounds like Wayne Gretzky had some stern words with his future son-in-law, Dustin Johnson, long before revelations of his hard-partying ways hit the press. Sources tell FOX411 that the hockey great previously talked to Johnson – who is engaged to his 25-year-old model daughter, Paulina – cautioning him to clean up his act, or the wedding was off. We’re told that the family was aware of his penchant for partying, and that Wayne sought to be a positive influence, and offer help.

Publicly, the former hockey great has been complimentary of Johnson. It was he and his wife that introduced Johnson to their daughter. Wayne Gretzky spoke with Golf Magazine about what he wanted to see from Johnson on the golf course.

“If I scored 50 goals in a season, I wanted 70 the next year. If I got 70, I wanted 90. Never, ever settle,” Gretzky told Golf Magazine (via Sports on Earth). “I’ve told Dustin he has to be more like Tiger. I don’t mean he has to be Tiger — you only get a few athletes like that a century. But part of what made Tiger Tiger was relentlessness. Dustin just won three tournaments and a major [in 2016]. That’s a great year. Now go win five tournaments and two majors. I want him to see that only he can put limits on himself.”

Johnson may be one of the best golfers in the world, but that did not stop him from getting put on Instagram duty at the start of the Ryder Cup. This photo of Johnson taking photos of Gretzky went viral.