Did Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky Break Up? DJ Is Missing on Instagram Page

Things between Dustin Johnson and long-time girlfriend Paulina Gretzky appear to be on shaky ground. There is no sign of Johnson on Gretzky’s Instagram account as she seems to have scrubbed any posts involving the golfer from her page. Both have been mostly quiet on their relationship status, but Johnson did release a brief statement.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said in the statement.

As for Gretzky, she has been posting modeling photos except for this post on one of Gretzky’s Instagram stories.

The post featured the song “I’d Be Jealous Too” by Dustin Lynch. Here’s part of the lyrics to the song.

I’d be jealous too, if she was with you

I’d be out my mind, watching her move

If I was just a guy with across the room view

I’d be jealous too, if she was with you, with you

It is anyone’s guess what this means, but it does not seem like a good sign for the couple.

TMZ Reported Johnson & Gretzky Are Not Broken Up

The Sun reported Yassie Safai was at the center of the split, a woman Johnson met at the Sherwood Country Club. However, Safai denied being in a relationship with Johnson noting she has only met him a few times.

TMZ reported Gretzky and Johnson have not broken up. According to the New York Post, Safai released a statement on her Instagram page which has now been deleted.

I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood Country Club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times since then and yes briefly spoke with him, like I’m sure any avid golfer and member would… I am sure he is a great person but we do not have a close friendship. I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people… I have no insight into the rumors around Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s relationship. I wish them nothing but the best. I just want to go back to living my normal life.

The Couple Has Been Engaged Since 2013

The couple has been engaged since 2013, and Gretzky told Golf Digest they had planned to get married in 2014 but did not because of scheduling. Gretzky also spoke about planning a wedding in a 2017 Instagram post.

Gretzky and Johnson originally met through Gretzky’s parents. They met Johnson at a golf tournament and wanted to introduce him to their daughter. Gretzky spoke with Golf Digest about being unprepared for their surprise meeting.

At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger’s tournament at Sherwood. She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.

