Eagles vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz (torn ACL) finally returned for the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) in Week 3, but it was the defense, which held Andrew Luck and the driving Indianapolis Colts out of the endzone late, that sealed a 20-16 home victory.

The Eagles fly south to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Wentz wasn’t necessarily spectacular in his long-awaited return, but he didn’t have to be. He was a modest 25-for-37 with 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory. To nobody’s surprise, he targeted his tight ends early and often, as Zack Ertz (5-73) and Dallas Goedert (7-73) finished with identical receiving lines; Goedert added Wentz’s only touchdown on two extra receptions.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert once again started for the Titans last week on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A sack knocked Gabbert out in the first quarter, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel no choice but to turn to starter Marcus Mariota – who missed Week 2 against the Houston Texans with an elbow injury – in relief. Mariota completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards and nursed the Titans to a 9-6 victory against their AFC opponent in an otherwise forgettable game.

Tennessee has already named Mariota the starter for Week 4. The team also signed Austin Davis this week as an emergency backup. Mariota reportedly still is struggling to make throws, which means the Tennessee offensive gameplan Sunday should be fairly conservative. That’s good news for an Eagles defense coming off a week where they saw Andrew Luck attempt a similar strategy, utilizing more short and intermediate throws due to limitations.

The Titans’ skill-position group took a minor hit this week as wide receiver Rishard Matthews was released. On Monday, Matthews went to management and was asked to be traded or released, the latter of which the team granted. Matthews was mostly disgruntled with his role in the offense, and it wasn’t hard to see his perspective.

After losing Delanie Walker, Tennessee has been limited to a half-dimension, if that. Although Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor are talented, neither are the type of intriguing talent to overcome the losses of Walker, and now Matthews. Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis are also in a frustrating timeshare. Henry offers no substantial value outside of the tackles, and Lewis (injury prone) is the total polar opposite.