Earl Thomas Cowboys Trade Rumors Could Loom Over Seahawks Matchup in Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, and you can bet the main topic of discussion leading up to the game will be Earl Thomas trade rumors. Thomas held out of training camp as he sought a new contract, but ended up reporting to the Seahawks prior to Week 1. Thomas has mostly been linked to the Cowboys after a video caught Thomas chasing down Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, pleading with him to come get him if given the opportunity.

Given a deal has not been completed yet, it seems unlikely a trade will get done. However, if the Seahawks fall out of contention, and the Cowboys are fighting for a playoff spot it could increase the chances of a Thomas trade being revisited. Dallas Morning News’ Tim Cowlishaw noted the Seahawks might be more willing to trade Thomas after the two teams have played.

Trade deadline is a long way off. How about does it get done before Dallas plays Seattle (Week 3) or after? Maybe that’s what the Seahawks are waiting for. They don’t want Thomas to come in and intercept two Russell Wilson passes? Maybe? It’s a strange deal, and the Seahawks’ behavior is the strangest. They don’t seem interested in extending him at all. That means they lose him for nothing next spring. But they’re playing for something this season so that it’s not worth taking a second-round pick? I don’t get it.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys “tried like crazy” to make a trade happen for the safety, and increased their offer to a second round pick before he reported. Earlier this summer, it was reported the Seahawks were seeking a first-round pick for Thomas. Instead, Thomas will play out the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal. Thomas will make $8.5 million this season per Spotrac.

After Week 1, Earl Thomas Said He Was Looking to Protect Himself Until He Got Paid

After the Seahawks Week 1 loss to the Broncos, Thomas admitted it was good to be back on the football field, but also noted he would be protecting himself until he received a long-term deal.

“I have no clue [if he will stay in Seattle long-term],’’ Thomas told the Seattle Times. “I have no clue. All I can do is put the best product out there as possible, protect myself until I do get paid.”

Carroll told 710 Seattle that he does not see Thomas holding anything back when he watches him on the field.

“I just told you he was great,” Carroll told 710 Seattle per 247 Sports. “He was his competitive self. He worked really hard. He responded with players and the players responded with him. He went right back into who he’s always been. He’s been a great battler, competitor and he went out and played like crazy, played really well. We have to definitely protect him for a good while now until he gets back into playing shape and gets his time on the field and all that stuff. Concerned for him because he comes right in from home. A lot of guy in the league didn’t play in the preseason for one of the first times that really was noticeable. I’m anxious to see how guys turn out.”

With the Cowboys and Seahawks front offices in close proximity this weekend, it will be interesting to see if the trade talks are rekindled. Both teams will be prepared for lots of questions on the topic. Thomas grew up a massive Cowboys fan and has made no secret about his desire to be with the team at some point in his career.

Despite missing training camp, Thomas had quite the 2018 debut making an interception against the Broncos.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Potential Trade For Earl Thomas “Isn’t Dead”