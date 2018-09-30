Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy: Is the Bears QB Worth Adding?

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit the ground running in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a superb first half, he completed 14-of-18 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns while leading the Bears to a massive 38-3 lead.

Trubisky looked excellent in this game, but he’s had a few mediocre games prior, making his fantasy football value tough to gauge. Over the first three games, Trubisky had two games where he failed to throw a touchdown, so this outburst was unexpected.

So the question becomes, should fantasy football owners take the dive and add Trubisky to their roster after the big game? For starters, it shouldn’t be as anything more than a backup, but let’s break it down.

Trubisky’s Huge Game and Future Outlook

While I hate being the downer on situations like this, Trubisky was facing one of the worst defenses against opposing quarterbacks in the Buccaneers. Heading into the Week 4 matchup, Tampa Bay had allowed 1,126 passing yards and seven touchdowns to opposing signal callers.

But it’s worth noting that two of Trubisky’s other matchups (Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks) were tough matchups who have strong numbers against quarterbacks. It seems as though Trubisky’s fantasy value may simply come down to matchups at this point, which is understandable for a second-year quarterback.

Consensus on Trubisky

If you’re in a 12 or 14-team fantasy league and either don’t have a No. 2 quarterback or your option behind the starter is mediocre, then Trubisky is worth an add. I’d also consider looking at your starting quarterback’s bye week to see who the Bears face that week.

And for good measure, if you had someone like Jimmy Garoppolo as a starter and have struggled to find a replacement, then Trubisky is a fine filler until you figure out a longterm answer. This monster performance from the Bears quarterback is likely an outlier, but as Trubisky continues to build rapport with his pass-catchers, he should be a fine fantasy play.

