LeSean McCoy Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Bills RB in Week 4?

For fantasy football owners who opted to select Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy this season, they’ve been largely disappointed. Even putting aside the fact he missed Week 3 due to an injury, McCoy has been unproductive when on the field. Now, the Bills running back enters Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers with a questionable tag due to a hip injury.

Gauging whether or not to start McCoy is a tough task currently, and with the likelihood we won’t hear anything until Sunday morning, game planning won’t be easy. Whether it’s for a season-long league or daily fantasy games, playing McCoy if he suits up carries plenty of risk.

Let’s take a deep dive into the situation surrounding Shady McCoy and whether or not he’s a player to start in Week 4.

Tough Matchup, Production Among Negative Signs

I can safely say the Bills running back doesn’t come anywhere close to passing the eye test. If anything, there are multiple stats that will terrify most fantasy football owners. For starters, McCoy has just 61 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and a 3.8 yard-per-carry average over two games. He also received just 16 carries over the first two weeks, although neither game was close.

A matchup with the Packers isn’t overly-enticing either, as they’ve allowed 309 rushing yards and two touchdowns to opposing running backs. One of McCoy’s best assets is his ability as a pass-catching back, but the Packers have given up just 99 yards on 13 receptions to the position.

Nothing about these numbers helps the case to start McCoy, and when factoring in his rib injury, it makes the situation worse. One hit in the wrong spot and the 30-year-old could be watching Sunday’s game from the sidelines.

Is There an Argument to Start McCoy?

On the surface, there’s really not much of one to be made. Unless you believe the fact that rookie quarterback Josh Allen’s breakout performance in Week 3 can be replicated, then I’d leave McCoy on the bench. If this were a great matchup for the Bills on the ground, we could at least make a case for starting him, but the way this situation lays out isn’t appealing at all.

I’d recommend sitting McCoy in all formats, and the only way it would change is if the team says he’s healthy ahead of Sunday and they plan on pushing to get him the ball. Even then, I’d only make him a play in 14-team leagues and possibly a flex option in 12-teamers.

