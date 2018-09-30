T.Y. Hilton Fantasy Football: Impact of Injury to Colts WR

The Indianapolis Colts may find themselves in a bit of a bind moving forward. Early in the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans, top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton went down with an apparent injury. After walking off under his own power, Hilton went back to the Colts locker room quickly.

As the team revealed shortly after, Hilton has been diagnosed with a chest injury, and he’s now questionable to return.

Update

The Colts have gotten Hilton back after his exit, as he returned to the game during the first quarter, which of course points to the injury not being overly serious.

Fantasy Impact of Hilton’s Injury

If Hilton is forced to miss time, it’s going to result in names like Ryan Grant and potentially Chester Rogers to step up and fill the void. Interestingly, shortly after Hilton went out, rookie Zach Pascal was able to find the end zone, making him a name to at least keep an eye on.

While tight end Jack Doyle has been dealing with an injury of his own, there’s a chance that both he and Eric Ebron could see even more work if Hilton misses time. More two tight-end sets with players capable of making plays would make sense.

Of the group above, Grant has to be the most intriguing of the bunch. Prior to Week 4, Grant had hauled in 13-of-16 targets for 124 yards and one touchdown. But after tallying eight catches in Week 1, his production has fallen off a bit since, as he’s caught five total passes over the next two weeks.

