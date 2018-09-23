Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: Fantasy Football Impact and Outlook

In a very scary moment for San Francisco 49ers fans, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally, it looked as though a big hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson, but that no longer seems to be the case.

As you can see below, courtesy of Rob Lowder of Niners Wire, Garoppolo’s knee buckled a bit as he attempted to cut back on the sidelines.

Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles on third down and takes a big hit before he can get out of bounds. He’s injured on the play. #49ers #SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/yYlrg9haTO — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo wound up being carted off the field and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. The medical attention was focused on his knee/leg following the injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but 49ers fans are certainly on edge. Knee injuries are incredibly concerning, especially when they’re non-contact. With that said, this news could result in fantasy football owners having to look elsewhere to find a new starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.