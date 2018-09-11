Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 2 Predictions

It was just one week, and that is what you should be telling yourself regardless of your fantasy football team's outcome. Week 1 is a bit like the wild wild west, and Week 2 is when you have to decipher how to make decisions based on what you just saw. That is where Start/Sit comes in, as we go over some of the players that are hard to know whether to put in your lineup. As a reminder, we typically do not go over the top players as you should be putting them in your lineup each week but are more focused on players that are in the flex range in the majority of rankings.

If you have not done so already, be sure to check out my recommendations for waiver wire pickups. Just because you pick up a player on your waiver wire, does not mean you should start him this week. You will want to take a wait and see approach for most of the waiver wire players since we have only seen one game.

Each week, as ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry often says, you should be asking yourself what is most likely to happen. Based on what saw last week combined with the available information, how are the fantasy players you are evaluating most likely to perform this week? Will Dissly had over 100 receiving yards in the Seahawks first game against the Broncos. While I don't mind picking up Dissly off my waiver wire, I am not going to just insert him into my lineup, because I think this sort of production is going to be hard to replicate. If he proves me wrong this week, then it is time to consider putting him in my lineup for Week 3.

Fantasy drafts are amazingly fun, but where you drafted your players do not matter anymore. It matters in the sense that for high draft picks, you are likely to give them another opportunity in your lineup, even if they did not produce in Week 1. It does not matter to the rest of your league as you look to trade players.

"I drafted this guy in the first round," is not a phrase that is going to get you very far in trade talks. That said, it is also not a time to panic. If you lost Week 1, look at the scoring recap to see what positions were your weakest link. In one league, I started the Saints DST which earned me negative points. Before trying to trade my entire roster, I am going to start by picking up a new DST along with making a few other waiver wire plays to improve my team. One of the keys to fantasy football success is not giving up on your studs, but not waiting too long for them to snap out of a slump either. Sometimes, players we used a high draft pick on underperform, but as of now, we are too early in the season to properly evaluate their trajectory. As Aaron Rodgers would say, R-E-L-A-X. Since we cannot get to every lineup decision, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with your fantasy football questions.

