FedEx Cup Championship Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Champion Win?

The winner of the FedEx Cup will be rewarded with $10 million, while the total purse for 2018 is $35 million. According to Golf News Net, the winning golfer earns $9 million right away and the other $1 million is deferred into a retirement account managed by the PGA Tour.

While the rules will change for the 2018-19 PGA Tour, there is the potential for a golfer to win the Tour Championship, but not win the FedEx Cup. According to Sporting News, the purse just for the Tour Championship is $9 million, and the winning golfer earns $1.6 million. If one golfer finds a way to win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, they earn a total of $11.6 million.

The top 150 players receive some portion of the $35 million FedEx purse based on their place in the final point standings. Only the top 30 golfers advanced to East Lake, so golfers No. 31-150 already know their payout. For example, Jordan Spieth just missed a trip to Atlanta and earned a bonus check of $165,000 for finishing No. 31.

According to Sports Illustrated, qualified golfers will receive a bump in pay in 2019 as the bonus pool will double to $70 million. The 2019 FedEx Cup champion will earn a $5 million raise to $15 million.

The purse is just part of sweeping changes the PGA Tour is making beginning next year. The Tour Championship will be moved up to August 21-25, 2019. There will no longer be the confusion of having different winners for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. The PGA will implement a staggered strokes system at East Lake so those atop the standings will still benefit from heading into the Tour Championship with the lead.

”We now have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”

Here’s a breakdown for the prize money for both the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Purse & Prize Money Breakdown for 2018

Here’s a look at the prize money for the top 30 golfers that earned a trip to East Lake, per Golf News Net. Golfers No. 31-150 also earn a bonus check.

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1. $10,000,000 2. $3,000,000 3. $2,000,000 4. $1,500,000 5. $1,000,000 6. $800,000 7. $700,000 8. $600,000 9. $550,000 10. $500,000 11. $300,000 12. $290,000 13. $280,000 14. $270,000 15. $250,000 16. $245,000 17. $240,000 18. $235,000 19. $230,000 20. $225,000 21. $220,000 22. $215,000 23. $210,000 24. $205,000 25. $200,000 26. $195,000 27. $190,000 28. $185,000 29. $180,000 30. $175,000

Tour Championship Purse 2018