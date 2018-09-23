FedEx Cup Championship Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Champion Win?

The winner of the FedEx Cup will be rewarded with $10 million, while the total purse for 2018 is $35 million. According to Golf News Net, the winning golfer earns $9 million right away and the other $1 million is deferred into a retirement account managed by the PGA Tour.
While the rules will change for the 2018-19 PGA Tour, there is the potential for a golfer to win the Tour Championship, but not win the FedEx Cup. According to Sporting News, the purse just for the Tour Championship is $9 million, and the winning golfer earns $1.6 million. If one golfer finds a way to win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, they earn a total of $11.6 million.
The top 150 players receive some portion of the $35 million FedEx purse based on their place in the final point standings. Only the top 30 golfers advanced to East Lake, so golfers No. 31-150 already know their payout. For example, Jordan Spieth just missed a trip to Atlanta and earned a bonus check of $165,000 for finishing No. 31.
According to Sports Illustrated, qualified golfers will receive a bump in pay in 2019 as the bonus pool will double to $70 million. The 2019 FedEx Cup champion will earn a $5 million raise to $15 million.
The purse is just part of sweeping changes the PGA Tour is making beginning next year. The Tour Championship will be moved up to August 21-25, 2019. There will no longer be the confusion of having different winners for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. The PGA will implement a staggered strokes system at East Lake so those atop the standings will still benefit from heading into the Tour Championship with the lead.
”We now have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”
Here’s a breakdown for the prize money for both the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship.
FedEx Cup Purse & Prize Money Breakdown for 2018
Here’s a look at the prize money for the top 30 golfers that earned a trip to East Lake, per Golf News Net. Golfers No. 31-150 also earn a bonus check.
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1.
|$10,000,000
|2.
|$3,000,000
|3.
|$2,000,000
|4.
|$1,500,000
|5.
|$1,000,000
|6.
|$800,000
|7.
|$700,000
|8.
|$600,000
|9.
|$550,000
|10.
|$500,000
|11.
|$300,000
|12.
|$290,000
|13.
|$280,000
|14.
|$270,000
|15.
|$250,000
|16.
|$245,000
|17.
|$240,000
|18.
|$235,000
|19.
|$230,000
|20.
|$225,000
|21.
|$220,000
|22.
|$215,000
|23.
|$210,000
|24.
|$205,000
|25.
|$200,000
|26.
|$195,000
|27.
|$190,000
|28.
|$185,000
|29.
|$180,000
|30.
|$175,000
Tour Championship Purse 2018
|POSITION
|PRIZE MONEY
|1.
|$1,620,000
|2.
|$972,000
|3.
|$621,000
|4.
|$432,000
|5.
|$360,000
|6.
|$324,000
|7.
|$306,000
|8.
|$288,000
|9.
|$270,000
|10.
|$255,600
|11.
|$243,000
|12.
|$230,400
|13.
|$219,600
|14.
|$208,800
|15.
|$198,000
|16.
|$190,800
|17.
|$183,600
|18.
|$180,000
|19.
|$176,400
|20.
|$172,800
|21.
|$169,200
|22.
|$165,600
|23.
|$162,000
|24.
|$158,400
|25.
|$154,800
|26.
|$151,200
|27.
|$149,400
|28.
|$147,600
|29.
|$145,800
|30.
|$144,000
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook