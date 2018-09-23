FedEx Cup Championship Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Champion Win?

FedEx Cup Championship Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does Champion Win?

  • Updated
tiger woods

Getty Tiger Woods had a strong showing at East Lake.

The winner of the FedEx Cup will be rewarded with $10 million, while the total purse for 2018 is $35 million. According to Golf News Net, the winning golfer earns $9 million right away and the other $1 million is deferred into a retirement account managed by the PGA Tour.

While the rules will change for the 2018-19 PGA Tour, there is the potential for a golfer to win the Tour Championship, but not win the FedEx Cup. According to Sporting News, the purse just for the Tour Championship is $9 million, and the winning golfer earns $1.6 million. If one golfer finds a way to win both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, they earn a total of $11.6 million.

The top 150 players receive some portion of the $35 million FedEx purse based on their place in the final point standings. Only the top 30 golfers advanced to East Lake, so golfers No. 31-150 already know their payout. For example, Jordan Spieth just missed a trip to Atlanta and earned a bonus check of $165,000 for finishing No. 31.

According to Sports Illustrated, qualified golfers will receive a bump in pay in 2019 as the bonus pool will double to $70 million. The 2019 FedEx Cup champion will earn a $5 million raise to $15 million.

The purse is just part of sweeping changes the PGA Tour is making beginning next year. The Tour Championship will be moved up to August 21-25, 2019. There will no longer be the confusion of having different winners for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. The PGA will implement a staggered strokes system at East Lake so those atop the standings will still benefit from heading into the Tour Championship with the lead.

”We now have a single leaderboard,” PGA Tour’s Andy Pazder explained to Sports Illustrated. ”As play moves on through the week, we’re just looking at a scoreboard. So every viewer, every spectator and every player on the golf course will know precisely where they stand at any moment.”

Here’s a breakdown for the prize money for both the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Purse & Prize Money Breakdown for 2018

Here’s a look at the prize money for the top 30 golfers that earned a trip to East Lake, per Golf News Net. Golfers No. 31-150 also earn a bonus check.

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1. $10,000,000
2. $3,000,000
3. $2,000,000
4. $1,500,000
5. $1,000,000
6. $800,000
7. $700,000
8. $600,000
9. $550,000
10. $500,000
11. $300,000
12. $290,000
13. $280,000
14. $270,000
15. $250,000
16. $245,000
17. $240,000
18. $235,000
19. $230,000
20. $225,000
21. $220,000
22. $215,000
23. $210,000
24. $205,000
25. $200,000
26. $195,000
27. $190,000
28. $185,000
29. $180,000
30. $175,000

 

Tour Championship Purse 2018

POSITION PRIZE MONEY
1. $1,620,000
2. $972,000
3. $621,000
4. $432,000
5. $360,000
6. $324,000
7. $306,000
8. $288,000
9. $270,000
10. $255,600
11. $243,000
12. $230,400
13. $219,600
14. $208,800
15. $198,000
16. $190,800
17. $183,600
18. $180,000
19. $176,400
20. $172,800
21. $169,200
22. $165,600
23. $162,000
24. $158,400
25. $154,800
26. $151,200
27. $149,400
28. $147,600
29. $145,800
30. $144,000

  • Published
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook