LOOK: Dwyane Wade Trolls Former Teammate in Epic Fashion Over Photo

No NBA player is safe from Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade on social media. While the veteran has trolled plenty of players over the years, he was back at it again this week. Wade’s most recent target was one of his former teammates in Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson.

While Wade only played 46 games of the 2017-18 season with the Cavaliers, he and Thompson are apparently close enough to throw shade at each other. Either that or Wade is just incredibly savage on Instagram.

As CBC Athletes revealed, Wade commented on Thompson’s Instagram photo from Cavaliers’ media day. The message was simple – less baby oil, Tristan.

Wade’s Short Cavaliers Tenure, Return to Miami

Wade, who’s currently 36-years-old, opted to team up with close friend LeBron James on the Cavaliers last season but was eventually sent back to his original team to finish his career. The 12-time NBA All-Star has made it known the 2018-19 season will be his final, and he re-signed with Miami on a one-year deal.

Over the span of just under 14 seasons with the team who selected him No. 5 in the 2003 NBA Draft, Wade averaged 23.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Throughout his short stint with Cleveland, the veteran posted averages of 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds over 23.2 minutes per game.

