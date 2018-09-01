Houston vs Rice Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Ed Oliver has already begun campaigning for Heisman, but on Saturday he gets his first chance of 2018 to let his play on the field do the campaigning, as Houston opens the season Rice.

Preview

There is no one in college football quite like Ed Oliver.

Ranked as the nation’s best overall player by Sports Illustrated and NFL.com (and probably pretty much every other publication’s rankings you may stumble upon), Oliver is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound unblockable force who slices through offensive lines like scissors through water but also moves sideline-to-sideline with the dexterity of a linebacker.

In two years on campus, Oliver has piled up 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, numbers that are pretty much unheard of for an interior lineman. The junior has already declared for the 2019 NFL draft–and he’s the early favorite for the top overall selection.

Rice, meanwhile, is replacing its starting left tackle, left guard and center from last year, so things could get ugly. But the Owls are relishing the opportunity to go up against the best.

“I definitely look forward to it, but we have to treat him as just another guy,” said sophomore left guard Jack Greene. “He’s a good player, and you have to respect that. I think we’re all looking forward to it and understand that he’s not the whole team.”

Greene and new center Shea Baker made their collegiate debuts last week against Prairie View A&M. They gave up zero sacks and allowed running backs Emmanuel Esukpa and Austin Walter to run wild for 256 yards and two touchdowns, but that’s going to feel like playing against toddlers compared to trying to block Oliver on Saturday.

Rice ultimately escaped with a last-second 31-28 win at home against Prairie View, so it’s not surprising to see them as 26-point underdogs against a Houston team that is expected to contend in a very good AAC this year.

Expect the Cougars to roll, and expect their Heisman candidate to put on a show.