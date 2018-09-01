How to Watch Oregon Football Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Oregon football is nearly back. Following a second-straight finish outside the Top 25, the Ducks begin the 2018 campaign with a No. 24 preseason ranking and expectations to once again contend in a crowded Pac-12 North division.

Every Oregon football game will be broadcast nationally on one of the following channels: ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, any of the ESPN channels, or the Pac-12 Network (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch one, some or all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Includes Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Regional Networks

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News

Sling TV: Includes Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and Pac-12 Network

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of Oregon games in 2018:

Though it also has a good amount of entertainment channels, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports. Among many other sports channels, the main “Fubo” package comes with Fox, FS1, and the Pac-12 Network–and has all of the regional Pac-12 Networks available as an add-on. It also has a lot of nice user experience features, including an interface that lets you search by sport, included DVR, and my personal favorite, a “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

The one drawback is that the ESPN channels aren’t included, but for games on the Fox channels and the Pac-12 Network, FuboTV is a really good option–and it’s a very good value for how many channels you’re getting.

Oregon Football Channels Included: Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Regional Networks

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package, which has 80-plus channels including the ones listed above, costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. The “Sports Plus” add-on, which has all of the Pac-12 Regional Networks, is $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR is included; also includes a “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to a channel to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you almost all the channels (no Pac-12 Network is the one drawback) that will broadcast Oregon football games in 2018.

If you can get past the lack of Pac-12 Network, getting all of that for just $40 per month is great value.

Oregon Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News. There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Ducks games that are on ABC or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, while the basic “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” is a cheap entry point, you need to get both base packages plus the “Sports Extra” add-on to get all the channels that will show Oregon football games, which adds up to $50 per month ($55 if you want DVR).

Still, while the value ends up being worse than the first two options, this is the best way to get every channel that will broadcast a Oregon game in 2018:

Oregon Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, Fox and FS1 are part of the “Sling Blue” bundle, and ESPNU, ESPN News and Pac-12 Network are in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month ($5 per month if you add it to just Sling Orange)

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or Sling Orange+Blue; Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Additionally, Oregon games that are on ABC or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

Season Preview

In quarterback Justin Herbert’s seven full games last season, Oregon went 5-2 and averaged a silly 49.7 points per game. He completed 67.5 percent of his throws for a sparkling 9.6 yards per attempt and a 15:5 TD:INT ratio.

In the five full games he was sidelined with a fractured collarbone, the Ducks went 1-4 and averaged 15.0 points per game. His backup, Braxton Burmeister, completed 57.1 percent of his throws for a not-so-sparkling 4.3 yards per attempt and a 2:6 TD:INT ratio.

Its important to note that three of Herbert’s games were against Southern Utah, Wyoming and Oregon State, while he was out for games against Washington State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington. Quality of competition undoubtedly skews those numbers a bit, but there’s no doubting this offense was better with him under center.

New head coach Mario Cristobal is certainly excited about his QB:

I think he was a quarterback last year. And now he’s becoming a field general. That guy understands how to flip protections. He knows how to call a tight end, change the running backs and get them a protection opportunity. He understands the run game like a coordinator does. He could get us into advantage runs when we’re not in one or facing pressure or potentially a negative play. In my opinion, that’s the biggest step as a quarterback, when he can look at it like an offensive line coach can and understand, ‘Where can we get hit? Where can we get hurt? How can we make this an advantage if play for us?’

Outside of Herbert, Oregon has an ever-improving supporting cast of complementary pieces.

Offensively, five of the team’s top six players in receptions are back, led by leading receiver Dillon Mitchell. Tabari Hines, who caught 53 balls for 683 yards and seven scores with Wake Forest last year, also makes his way into the receiving corps after his transfer. And in the trenches, offensive linemen Jake Hanson, Calvin Throckmorton and Shane Lemieux all return after starting 13 games a year ago.

Defensively, linebacker Troy Dye is an AP preseason second-team All American, while defensive lineman Jalen Jelks joins Dye on ESPN’s All-Pac-12 Preseason Team. Overall, the Ducks return seven defensive starters, and it’s not out of the question that they improve on last year’s mark of 5.0 yards per play allowed, which was 28th best in America.

Throw in the fact that their two toughest games of the season (Washington and Stanford) are played at Autzen, and Oregon could be ready to return to national prominence a little earlier than some have anticipated.