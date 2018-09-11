Hurricane Florence: Running List of Sporting Events Canceled

As the bulk of the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, it’s led to numerous postponements and cancellations in terms of sporting events over the next week. Florence is expected to pose the largest threat to North Carolina and parts of South Carolina.
In the most recent map from the National Hurricane Center, it shows the storm making landfall on Friday in the afternoon, before moving to the middle of North Carolina on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the updated list of news relating to sporting events and decisions made on how they will be approached, with sources listed after.
- College Football Saturday: Central Florida vs. North Carolina canceled, all other weekend events canceled/postponed for Tar Heels (UNC team website)
- College Football Saturday: West Virginia vs. North Carolina State canceled/postponed – no decision if it will be rescheduled (NC State team website)
- College Football Saturday: East Carolina vs. Virginia Tech canceled (Virginia Tech team website)
- College Football Saturday: Elon vs. William & Mary postponed – potential rescheduling depends on FCS playoff scenarios (ESPN)
- College Football Saturday: Tennessee State vs. Hampton canceled (ESPN)
- College Football Saturday: Norfolk State vs. Liberty rescheduled to December 1 (ESPN)
- College Football Saturday: Charleston Southern vs. The Citadel postponed to November 29 (ESPN)
- Volleyball Sunday: Mercer games at Campbell canceled (Mercer Bears team site)
- Soccer Sunday: VMI vs. William & Mary postponed (VMI team site)
- Soccer Saturday: Samford vs. College of Charleston canceled (Samford team site)
This list will be updated as additional cancellations or postponements are revealed.
READ NEXT: Hurricane Florence: Event Cancellations
Hurricane Florence has resulted in the cancellation of multiple sporting events to this point, and we're keeping a running list of games canceled.