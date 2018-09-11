Hurricane Florence: Running List of Sporting Events Canceled

As the bulk of the East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, it’s led to numerous postponements and cancellations in terms of sporting events over the next week. Florence is expected to pose the largest threat to North Carolina and parts of South Carolina.

In the most recent map from the National Hurricane Center, it shows the storm making landfall on Friday in the afternoon, before moving to the middle of North Carolina on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated list of news relating to sporting events and decisions made on how they will be approached, with sources listed after.

This list will be updated as additional cancellations or postponements are revealed.

