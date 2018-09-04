Jalen Ramsey: Jaguars ‘Can Win a Super Bowl With Blake Bortles’

Jalen Ramsey is back in the public spotlight after making more comments about various NFL players and teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback first left his mark by calling out various quarterbacks during an interview with GQ which grabbed virtually everyone’s attention.

This time, Ramsey went after the likes of the Dallas Cowboys’ father-son duo Jerry and Stephen Jones, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quite a few others. It all went down during an interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes, but one thing that stood out which was slightly overlooked were his comments about his own team.

During his interview with ESPN, between Ramsey’s various shade being thrown, the All-Pro admitted to being surprised by the Jaguars opting not to address their offense this offseason.

The Jaguars finished 10-6, winning their first division championship in 18 years. But Ramsey wasn’t satisfied. “We gotta get it this year — because next year, we can’t keep all those defensive linemen,” he says. He tells me he was surprised the team didn’t make more moves to bolster the offense. He also thinks the team should’ve taken a flier on a rookie quarterback.

The quarterback topic and Blake Bortles specifically is a big one. Not only with Ramsey but Jaguars fans in general. While the 23-year-old apparently wanted the team to take a chance on a rookie quarterback, he does believe the Jaguars can win a Super Bowl with Bortles at the helm, which he openly stated to Kimes during the interview.

When I ask Ramsey if he believes Bortles can win a Super Bowl, he pooh-poohs the question. “He doesn’t need to,” he says. By his estimation, the team is strong enough as a whole to go all the way. “The Jaguars can win a Super Bowl with Blake Bortles at quarterback,” he says.

Regardless, we know the Jaguars defense will be top-notch once again, but will Bortles be able to carry the load offensively? The fifth-year quarterback did post the best completion percentage of his NFL career last season (60.2 percent) while throwing his fewest interceptions (13). For good measure, Bortles also didn’t throw a single interception in the playoffs but also threw just three touchdowns.

Ramsey and the Jaguars have reason for excitement about the upcoming season. But it’s likely Bortles will be the team’s signal caller for at least two more years due to the structure of his contract, whether Ramsey likes it or not.