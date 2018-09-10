Jets vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Sam Darnold Era has officially begun for the New York Jets, as they head to the Motor City to take on Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions in the first of two Monday Night Football games to conclude Week 1 of the 2018 regular season.

Preview

The Jets used the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on the USC quarterback, and after signing Teddy Bridgewater and subsequently trading him to the New Orleans Saints just before the season started, decided to roll with the rookie. It is clear, for general manager Mike Maccagnan and company… the future is now in New York.

New York will have most of its roster intact to open its season. The only contributor not in the fold is wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen), who did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful for Monday night.

After letting Jim Caldwell go, the Lions hired Patricia as the team’s next head coach. The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator had been a popular head coaching candidate in NFL circles for a long time, and the next Belichick disciple to get the opportunity to call the shots on his own.

Detroit’s offense will not undergo any major changes, as offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is being retained in order to keep up his rapport with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The skill-position group was upgraded, though.

To fortify the running back position, the Lions drafted Auburn product Kerryon Johnson, who is expected to get the bulk of all touches. For short yardage and goal line duties, two-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount was added.

In addition to the promise of Johnson, there is tremendous hype surrounding second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay only played 11 games as a rookie, but the 6-foot-4 Northern Illinois product will have the opportunity to play off of Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate. Golladay’s frame makes him an ideal fit outside in main sets, sliding Tate to the slot, where he can wreak havoc in the middle of the field along with pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick.