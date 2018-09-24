Jimmy Garoppolo’s Season Is Officially Over

The San Francisco 49ers might’ve seen their 2018 season flash right before their eyes this past Sunday. As their star quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo ran up the sidelines; an awkward cut caused a non-contact knee injury that has put fear in the team as they believe he has suffered a torn ACL.

Unfortunately, torn ACL’s are quite common in the NFL nowadays. More often than not, a non-contact injury comes typically at the expense of a players season. And now that Jimmy G’s MRI has come through with the official results, the 49ers have not received the best news.

What the 49ers have feared initially, is officially confirmed. According to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Jimmy Garoppolo did indeed tear his ACL on Sunday afternoon and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

MRI showed what 49ers feared: Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and his season is over, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018

What’re the 49ers plan moving forward?

The 49ers do not have many options moving forward. It’s become pretty clear that they will use the second-year veteran, C.J. Beathard as the starter moving forward. While there are a few serviceable backup quarterbacks elsewhere, it’s doubtful that they plan to dish out any draft picks for a short-term signal caller.

According to 49ers reporter Kevin Jones, the team is confident in using Beathard for the rest of the season. Although they will most likely sign another veteran, it will be nothing more than a backup for Beathard. So, for what it’s worth, the 49ers probably won’t be making any calls to the Ravens, Browns, or the Eagles for their backups any time soon.