Joe Burrow, LSU Quarterback, Is Key to Tigers Season

It would not be the start of college football season without questions surrounding the Tigers quarterback situation. LSU is hoping new quarterback Joe Burrow can provide some stability at a position that has become a revolving door in Baton Rouge.

Burrow transferred from Ohio State, and was a three-star recruit in 2015. Rivals ranked Burrow as the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school. Burrow chose the Buckeyes over other top programs like Michigan, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Burrow is entering his fourth college football season, but the quarterback enters LSU as a bit of an unknown. Burrow played in five games in 2016, and also made five appearances in 2017. Over his time with the Buckeyes, Burrow went 29-of-39 for 287 yards along with two touchdowns.

Here’s what fans can expect from Burrow.

Burrow Transferred to LSU From Ohio State

Burrow is a grad transfer which makes him eligible to play this season rather than having to sit out for a year like a normal NCAA undergraduate transfer. LSU was not the only school trying to get Burrow, and the Tigers had to go through a bit of a recruiting process.

“He didn’t want the red carpet. He wanted football,” Ed Orgeron told Sports Illustrated. “He didn’t want none of the recruiting process, none of that…[We] had a nice cut-up of some of the plays that he ran and some of the plays we run. We asked him to take us through his reads. He was excellent. He knew exactly what was going on, exactly the coverage, the reads. We went through some quarterback run plays. He was A-plus in that meeting.”

Burrow found himself in a crowded Ohio State quarterback room that included J.T. Barrett. The former Buckeyes quarterback thinks LSU is a good fit for Burrow.

“I think Joe’s going to do well,” Barrett told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “That’s my guy. I am happy about him getting the job at LSU. I know he’s a hard worker. He’s going to do well. I know everybody’s kind of like, ‘How is he? Is he going to be all right?’ If you ask me, I know Joe Burrow’s going to be fine. He’s a good dude, first and foremost. He cares about the team. He’s going to grind each and every day.”

While we do not know a lot about Burrow’s game, it sounds like LSU plans to make use of their new quarterback’s dual threat capabilities.

“He was more sure of himself – taking his time, poised,” Orgeron explained to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “Making some big plays. Joe can run the football. When he gets in trouble, he can extend plays with his feet. He’s a good athlete. He’s a good leader. The team has bought into him. It’s going to be exciting to see.”

Burrow is the son of a coach as his father, Jimmy Burrow, is Ohio University’s defensive coordinator. Burrow’s dad also had stops at Washington State, Nebraska and Iowa State.