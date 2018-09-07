Kenyon Martin Revisits Near-Fist Fight With Nets Teammate Alonzo Mourning

The intense near-fist fight between then-New Jersey Nets teammates Kenyon Martin and Alonzo Mourning in 2004 isn’t a story NBA fans are likely to forget anytime soon. But the situation, which nearly turned incredibly ugly, was recently revisited by Martin.

The original story from the New York Times included details of the back-and-forth between Martin and Mourning. It also cites Martin reportedly “mocking” Mourning, who was diagnosed with a kidney disease and missed almost two full seasons prior to the incident.

”At least I’m out there on the court, not in the training room. I’m trying to make the best of my time.” Mourning told Martin. ”You can’t be a leader in the trainer’s room crying, ‘My ankle, my ankle,’ ” Mourning added, referring to the sprained ankle that sidelined Martin for five games. Martin responded by mocking Mourning, muttering, ”My kidney, my kidney.”

Things escalated from there and the teammates were on the verge of what surely would have been an ugly fight. But 14 years later, Martin revisited the incident with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. The 15-year veteran, who only spent four seasons with the Nets, detailed the situation and offered his side of how things played out earlier this week.

“Zo got mad at me and was like: ‘why don’t you go and get your [expletive] off the training table,” Kenyon Martin recounted on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “I was like: ‘who the hell are you talking about bro? You better be worrying about your own [expletive] kidney and quit worrying about me!’”

Robinson then asked Martin who won the fight, and Martin admitted there weren’t punches thrown, but that he wanted it to happen.

“There weren’t any punches thrown! When he got mad and acted like he wanted to do something, I told them to let him go – I’ve seen your fight with Larry Johnson, I’ll wear you out here.” Martin said.

Talk about an incident escalating quickly. But in the end, cooler heads prevailed, and Martin even admitted that he apologized to Mourning. It’s unknown if the two NBA players have spoken much since the near-fight, but it’s hard to envision they’ve forged any type of a friendship after this.