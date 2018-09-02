WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Has Message for Khalil Mack After Trade

Everyone has an opinion on the Oakland Raiders’ decision to trade star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. But for outspoken running back Marshawn Lynch, what he had to say was pretty tame and genuinely supportive.

After the deal had been finalized, Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Sun spoke to the Raiders running back, who addressed the topic in a straightforward manner.

At the end of the video, Lynch says “I just wish the best for K-Mack and hopefully he’ll be able to get that check he was looking for.” As we now know, Mack didn’t get just any old payday, he set a new standard for defensive players. As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year received a six-year, $141 million extension with $90 million in guarantees from the Bears.

Lynch wasn’t the only player to react to the trade, as both Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Bruce Irvin took to social media after. While each player was stunned, Irvin’s reaction was more than a bit NSFW.

It’s hard to fault either player for reacting in the fashion they did, though, as it seems no one actually knew the Mack trade was going to happen until just hours before it did.