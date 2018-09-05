Kristina Milkovic, Marin Cilic’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristina Milkovic is a psychologist and the wife of former tennis champion Marin Cilic.

Milkovic and Cilic have been together since approximately 2010, but only got married recently. Milkovic is a businesswoman in her own right, and works in the sphere of acquisition and talent recruiting.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Milkovic and Cilic Were Married in Croatia in 2018

Milkovic and Cilic reportedly began dating in 2010, starting when Cilic was 21 years old. It’s unclear how they met, but Milkovic was present at the US Open in 2014 when Cilic won his first and only Grand Slam title.

Milkovic and Cilic were married in Croatia over the summer, which Cilic celebrated on his Instagram. Further details of the wedding are largely unknown.

2. Milkovic Graduated From the University of Zagreb in 2014 With Two Master’s Degrees

Milkovic graduated from the University of Zagreb in 2014, with a Master’s in political science and another Master’s in psychology. Following her degree, The Sun reports that Milkovic was hired by the largest bank in Croatia, Zagreback Banka.

In 2014, Mikovic was hired as an employer branding and sourcing specialist, and was promoted to head of talent acquisition in October, 2016. Milkovic is now the head of HR at Q Software, according to her LinkedIn page.

Milkovic has refused in the past to give interviews, and she doesn’t have any public social media accounts. However, her husband Cilic does have public accounts and will occasionally post about his wife, especially on Instagram.

3. Milkovic Speaks Croatian, English, Italian & Spanish Fluently

Sunday strolls 👫😍☀️🌿 A post shared by Marin Čilić (@marincilic) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

According to The Sun, Milkovic speaks four languages fluently, and Cilic has joked before that his wife is his personal psychologist “available 24 hours a day.”

4. Cilic Has Called Milkovic His Good Luck Charm

Marin Cilic's girlfriend Kristina Milkovic pic.twitter.com/ihozgwGK80 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 8, 2014

Cilic has described Milkovic to be his “good luck charm” in previous interviews, and Milkovic is indeed at all of his matches.

5. Milkovic and Cilic Do Not Have Any Children Yet

Though Milkovic and Cilic have been together for several years, they do not have any children as of yet. However, given their recent marriage over the summer, it’s possible that this is something they’re considering in the coming years.

Cilic had previously joked that he wasn’t considering marriage, so it’s very likely that if and when he and Milkovic do decide to have children, the public will be the last to know.