LeBron.com Website Domain Selling for Incredible Amount

LeBron James’ name has more pull than any NBA player, and likely any athlete in the world. And apparently, the owner of one website is looking to take full advantage of that.

Whoever bought the domain LeBron.com is feeling pretty smart right now, especially since they’re asking $4.65 million for it, and are unwilling to negotiate.

The move by James from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason has grabbed a ton of attention, and rightfully so. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is one of the most polarizing players in the league and even at the age of 33, doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

James was the most sought after free agent on the market and while multiple teams made their push for him, he almost always seemed destined to land with the Lakers. Now, pairing up with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and a few free-agent acquisitions in Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson, the Lake Show seems poised to do big things this season.

Although Los Angeles finds themselves in the brutal Western Conference, the addition of James will only bolster their chances of not only making a return to the playoffs, but possibly an NBA Finals push.

Even with James’ superb accolades and exceptional talent, I’m not sure a website with his first name on it is worth more than $4.5 million, though. That may need a price adjustment.