Lions WR Golden Tate Throws Shade at Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys got the win, but Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate made sure he got the last word. After the Cowboy’s walk-off 26-24 victory on Brett Maher’s 38-yard field goal as time expired, Tate made sure to throw a bit of shade at his opponent.

But instead of going after any players, the Lions wideout decided to call out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press revealed.

Best line of the night, from Lions WR Golden Tate, on how he felt after his late TD: “We knew that the game wasn’t over. We understand that the playmakers they have over there, that are similar to the Rams’, can make some plays.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 1, 2018

The statement comes on the heels of Jones’ recent comments about how the Cowboys offense is similar to the Los Angeles Rams, which he revealed on 105.3 The Fan.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan says he sees similarities between the Cowboys and Rams offenses. "We've been just as proud of Dak" as they are of Goff. Last year they had Austin and we have Austin this year. "I don't think its a reach to think we could have that kind of productivity." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2018

After the comparison, the host stated he didn’t see the similarities to which Jones responded “that’s why you are doing radio and they are doing coaching,” as Machota revealed.

Obviously, Tate took note of these words from the Cowboys owner and not only disagrees but used them against him when speaking to reporters. It was a good jab from Tate, but Dallas got a key victory to move to 2-2 on the year, while the Lions dropped to 1-3 after the loss.

In recent years, the Lions and Cowboys have built somewhat of an under-the-radar rivalry. But Dallas has gotten the edge in recent matchups, winning three straight dating back to the 2015 playoff game, as The Football Database shows.

