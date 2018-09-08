Karl-Anthony Towns, Athletes React to News of News of Mac Miller’s Death

Terrible news came to light Friday that rapper Mac Miller had passed away from an apparent drug overdose. There was an overwhelming amount of heartfelt reactions that poured in from celebrities, fans, athletes and many others.

Miller’s death was first reported by TMZ, who revealed the 26-year-old had trouble with substance abuse previously.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions which came on social media from athletes across the sports world.

Athletes React to Mac Miller’s Death

Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns

TMZ reported Towns, who was a close friend of Miller’s, went to the rapper’s house Friday afternoon following the news.

Not only were you my favorite artist, you was one of my closest friends. The love we had was genuine and the moments we shared were filled with nothing but positivity and laughter. I love you man and I’m sure as hell gonna miss you @MacMiller. Rest easy my brotha 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 7, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Bell

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Former NFL Cornerback Darrelle Revis

Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Used to ride to school with my brothers listening to the same Mac CD every year. A lot of great memories 🙏🏼 #RIP https://t.co/Fdz5pb4KbF — Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) September 7, 2018

Chicago Bulls Forward Jabari Parker

Washington Wizards Guard Bradley Beal

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Marcus Stroman

So sad man. Awful awful news. RIP Mac Miller. Prayers for his family and people! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 7, 2018

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman

RIP Mac 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 7, 2018

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Jay Ajayi

RIP MAC😖 — Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) September 7, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum

Rest in paradise 🙏🏽 https://t.co/sY91ED9Wr3 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 7, 2018

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Golden Tate

Dang!!! I can’t believe my dog Mac gone! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 7, 2018

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

Mac Miller being gone is hurtin me right now. #rip — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 7, 2018

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

Man no way Mac Miller passed away I don’t believe it — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 7, 2018

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

Mac Miller news hurts.. another talent gone way too soon. RIP🙏🏽 — Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) September 7, 2018

