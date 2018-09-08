Karl-Anthony Towns, Athletes React to News of News of Mac Miller’s Death

Terrible news came to light Friday that rapper Mac Miller had passed away from an apparent drug overdose. There was an overwhelming amount of heartfelt reactions that poured in from celebrities, fans, athletes and many others.
Miller’s death was first reported by TMZ, who revealed the 26-year-old had trouble with substance abuse previously.
Let’s take a look at some of the reactions which came on social media from athletes across the sports world.
Athletes React to Mac Miller’s Death
Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns
TMZ reported Towns, who was a close friend of Miller’s, went to the rapper’s house Friday afternoon following the news.
Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Bell
Former NFL Cornerback Darrelle Revis
My heart just dropped when I heard the news about my brother Mac Miller. Our last conversation we had I told you I would come to one of your shows but I never mentioned which one because it was going to be a surprise. 9 years ago I saw a young man with a gift that would change the world with his voice. I saw a young man who was talented as anybody in the rap game and he was 17 years of age at the time. I remember rushing back home in the off-season to spend time in the studio to be around a creative genius. You inspired so many people across the world as an MC from the 412 and one thing I can say is I was here to watch you become a Legend from the very start of your career. To the rap game and to the City of Pittsburgh we truly lost a great one but his music will live on forever. Rest In Peace! #kids #longlivemacmiller
Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey
Chicago Bulls Forward Jabari Parker
DAMN MAC. I’m hurt. And the crazy thing is, I don’t even take pictures with my hero’s because the memory is more important than the canvas. But this particular day I had to. This day I wasn’t even suppose to be there. But as soon as my boy told me your whereabouts, I rushed over to holla at you. “Huge fan MAC”. Always will be your fan. RIP brother, one of the greatest to do it!
Washington Wizards Guard Bradley Beal
Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Marcus Stroman
New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman
Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker
Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Jay Ajayi
Portland Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum
Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Golden Tate
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Cole Beasley
New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk
