Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Reacts to Mac Miller’s Death

Terrible news came to light Friday afternoon when it was made public that rapper Mac Miller had passed away from an apparent drug overdose. The 26-year-old reportedly had trouble with substance abuse for years, but it came back up in the wake of his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, as TMZ first revealed.

Following the news of Miller’s passing, many people poured out their thoughts, one of which was Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Just days ago, the rapper posted on social media promoting his upcoming tour which was set to begin on October 27.

Go get tickets for tour. Thundercat

J.I.D. I’m bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

Miller has released albums such as Blue Slide Park, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, GO:OD AM, The Divine Feminine and most recently Swimming, which came out in 2018.