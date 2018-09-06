Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Gave Birth to Twins in Offseason After Complicated Pregnancy

Matt Ryan and wife, Sarah Ryan, had a busy offseason, times two. Sarah gave birth to twin boys, Marshall and John, in April after a complicated pregnancy. In a lengthy Instagram message, Sarah revealed she had been put on bed rest back in January, and was watched at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital for six weeks before giving birth. Sarah provided a bit of context for her pregnancy in the first half of an Instagram post.

I have been MIA on here for awhile so I wanted to give a little update on what’s been going on the past few months. On January 9th I was placed on hospital bed rest due to complications with my pregnancy. After 6 weeks under the watch of the amazing doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital, our twin boys decided they were ready to make their arrival into the world. They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home.

As for Matt, he admitted to being nervous during the process, but is happy both boys are healthy.

“Like any parent, obviously you want everything to go well,” Matt told ESPN. “We’re not alone in having gone through this. I know other families, parents, children go through things like this all the time. You just want things to shake out well, and we’re fortunate that they did. Obviously your mind really never leaves there because that’s the most important thing in your life — your family.”

It was a good offseason for Matt and his family. Not only did Sarah give birth, but the Falcons quarterback signed a new 5 year, $150 million contract.

Sarah thanked the doctors and nurses in the rest of her April 8th Instagram post, while promising to post lots of pictures of their new babies.

Our first born, Marshall Thomas Ryan, was sent home after 5 weeks in the NICU. His brother John (Johnny) Matthew Ryan followed a week later. To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly. We are endlessly thankful for their doctors and nurses in the NICU who gave them the most incredible care and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We are so grateful for our family and friends who we couldn’t have gotten through this journey without. And we thank everyone/all of you who checked in on us over these past few months. We so appreciate it. Now after a lack in posting I will be flooding your timelines with baby photos🤗 Exactly what I said I would never do🤷‍♀️

Sarah has held true to her promise by posting amazing photos like the one below with the boys dressed up in football onesies, showing they are ready for football season.

Matt & Sarah Met at Boston College as Student-Athletes

The couple’s passion for sports played a big role in the two meeting. The two met as student-athletes at Boston College as Sarah played point guard on the basketball team. Sarah and Matt first met in the weight room, and their first date was to see the movie Man on Fire.

“For him, he was definitely blown away [laughs],” Sarah joked to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “We met freshman year at Boston College. All the athletes there and all the teams worked out in the same building. So as cliche as it sounds, we first met in the weight room. It started out as a friendship. We’d see each other in the hallways, and we had the same group of friends and one thing led to another. I look back and we dated forever and now weve been married for two years. I was the lucky one to run into him that day.”

The couple got married in April of 2011, and Marshall and John mark their first taste of parenthood.