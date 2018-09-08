Michigan vs Western Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After an opening weekend that didn’t go exactly to plan, No. 21 Michigan (0-1) will look to get back on track when they stay close and play Western Michigan (0-1) on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

The Wolverines didn’t tumble too far after a 24-17 loss last week to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but going from No. 14 to No. 21 is steep enough to know another bad loss can erase you from the Top 25 completely.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 1-6 in games against the Wolverines’ primary rivals (Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame), and although he is nowhere close to being on the hot seat, he’ll need an exemplary coaching performance for the duration of the season so his team can overcome their opening weekend loss.

Highly-touted quarterback Shea Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss, was mediocre, mostly due to a porous offensive line, finishing 20-for-30 with 227 yards and an interception. The Wolverines’ offense outside of Patterson wasn’t much better, as they only mustered one touchdown and a field goal on offense. The other touchdown came when Ambry Thomas returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Michigan’s defense, returning nine starters from last season, was also creaky in the first half in South Bend against Notre Dame.

Despite an overwhelmingly disappointing effort, the Wolverines still only gave up 24 points and lost by a touchdown in a game most of the team looked rather lethargic. Western Michigan dug itself into a similar, gaping first-half hole last week against Syracuse. The Broncos went down 34-7 at halftime before putting up 28 points in the third quarter, but ultimately losing in a shootout to the Orange, 55-42.

The Wolverines return to the Big House in Ann Arbor with a mission, slow down Broncos quarterback Jon Wassink, who lit up the Orange for 379 yards and three touchdowns playing from behind last week.