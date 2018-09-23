NFL Odds: Week 3 Betting Lines & Trends

If you’re 0-2, are you through? That question about reaching the 2018 postseason is posted to all the teams in the NFL that have started with back-to-back losses. Since 2007, and not counting this year, there have been 91 teams to start 0-2. Just 10 of those, a bit under 11 percent, managed to play extra football.

The New Orleans Saints of last year were one, winning the NFC South after an 0-2 start.

The 2018 Saints should be 0-2 as they were stunned Week 1 at home as big favorites by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and nearly lost at home as big favorites again Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. If the Browns had an accurate kicker, New Orleans would be winless.

The Saints are at the fellow 1-1 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the Falcons as 3-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com despite already losing three key players to injured reserve. Atlanta is 10-2 in its past 12 games against NFC South foes.

The Minnesota Vikings come off a tie at the Green Bay Packers that should have been a regulation loss and then should have been an overtime victory for Minnesota, which has since changed kickers. The Vikings are by far the biggest Week 3 favorites at -17 against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is looking to end a 17-game losing streak as at least a 10-point dog.

Green Bay is -3 at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Sometimes, teams can get caught looking ahead to their bye week. The Redskins’ bye is in Week 4, and they are just 3-9 ATS in their past 12 before one according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

One of the big storylines of Week 3 is the return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He appeared on the way to winning last year’s NFL MVP Award before tearing his ACL in Week 14. Backup Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title and a 1-1 mark this year. But Wentz has been cleared to start against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, who are +6.5. Indy has covered nine of its past 12 against NFC teams.

Week 3 concludes with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are one of the surprising 2-0 teams in the league behind backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, the Bucs are 1.5-point dogs against the winless (0-1-1) Steelers, who remain without holdout star running back Le’Veon Bell. Pittsburgh is on a 12-game winning streak in night games.