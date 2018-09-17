NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Jaguars & Rams Climb to Top

If we were to do power rankings for NFL players, it is hard to imagine any players other than Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick being atop the list. The two quarterbacks have been the story of the brief NFL season, but for different reasons. The Chiefs decided to move on from Alex Smith over the offseason, and begin the Mahomes era. The former Texas Tech quarterback has thrived in Andy Reid's offense. It has been a while since the word explosive would seem like an appropriate adjective to describe Kansas City's offense, but that is exactly what the 2018 version of the Chiefs have been.

"You never expect to have 10 touchdowns at this point in the season," Mahomes told ESPN. "But I knew what this offense with the weapons we had and the scheme coach [Andy] Reid is drawing up that we had a chance to be really, really good. The possibilities are endless. We're not done. This is just a start. It's just the beginning of the season."

Heading into the season, Fitzpatrick was seen as the placeholder quarterback until Jameis Winston returned from a three-game suspension. Now, there is legitimate talk that Fitzpatrick has a chance to hold on to the job even when Winston returns. Fitzpatrick has hit the 400-yard mark in two straight games to start the season and stole DeSean Jackson's clothes for his post-game press conference.

"We just developed a lot of confidence in the offseason," Fitzpatrick explained to ESPN. "With how we worked and the way things were going, the rapport with the guys -- I think that confidence has carried over into the season."

Two weeks into the season, just seven teams are 2-0 showing perfection is hard to come by. The Jaguars get the honor for the most impressive win this week thanks to their double-digit victory over the Patriots. The game featured two of the projected top AFC teams, and it would be no surprise if we saw the matchup again in the AFC Championship Part II. The Los Angeles Rams also look difficult to stop thanks to an offense that is even scarier than last year combined with a much-improved defense.

