Browns Trade Josh Gordon to Patriots: Terms and Details of Deal

The Cleveland Browns were set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon, but a few NFL teams apparently made sure they pressed pause on that decision. After rumblings that teams were calling the Browns with interest in trading for the wideout, Cleveland chose to get something in return for Gordon.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the interest in the receiver was ramping up, the attention shifted. And on Monday, the Browns got a deal done, sending Gordon to the New England Patriots as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported.

The #Patriots have agreed to trade for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told. Done deal. IT’s for a conditional 5th round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Updated Terms and Details of the Deal

As Rapoport revealed, the deal is for a conditional fifth-round pick, which can mean a few different things. On the surface, there’s a chance it may involve the snaps Gordon plays with the Patriots, but that remains to be seen.

