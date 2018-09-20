Browns Trade Josh Gordon to Patriots: Updated Terms and Details of Deal

The Cleveland Browns were set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon, but a few NFL teams apparently made sure they pressed pause on that decision. After rumblings that multiple teams were calling the Browns with interest in trading for the wideout, Cleveland chose to get something in return for Gordon.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the interest in the receiver was ramping up, the attention shifted. And on Monday, the Browns got a deal done, sending Gordon to the New England Patriots as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported.

The #Patriots have agreed to trade for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told. Done deal. IT’s for a conditional 5th round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Updated Terms and Final Details of the Deal

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the terms of the trade were still being tweaked in the past week. There are now no longer conditions on the picks, and the Patriots will receive both fifth and seventh-round picks for Gordon.

From @gmfb: It took a few days, and #Patriots coach Bill Belichick still hasn't discussed it, but the Josh Gordon trade is officially a real thing. pic.twitter.com/wsGo9e3VbA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2018

Original Reported Terms of Trade

Shortly after the original report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the full compensation of the deal, which does focus around the number of games Gordon is active for this season.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Schefter followed up the report of the original news by giving Patriots fans even more reason for excitement. He revealed Gordon’s injured hamstring is healthy enough for the wideout to play in the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Gordon had a superb 2013 season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games but unfortunately couldn’t stay on the field. Throughout his career, Gordon has dealt with a variety of off-field issues, with many relating to the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The 27-year-old wideout was suspended for the entire 2014 season, although it was later reduced to 10 games.

From there, we saw Gordon handed another full-season ban in 2015 for another violation of the substance abuse policy.

While the talented receive had been with the Browns since 2012, he played in just 41 games, totaling 180 receptions for 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns. Now, he’ll get a fresh start with the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, a place where we’ve seen many talented receivers revitalize their careers.

