Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Every year Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (1-2) lose an early-season game, have everybody write them off, and then recover to win 12-or-more games and make a substantial run through the AFC playoffs. This season feels a bit different, though, as New England has lost two consecutive games and is staring 1-3 and, possibly, last place in the AFC East – you read that correctly – in the face.

On the flip side, the Miami Dolphins (3-0) are one of the NFL’s three remaining undefeated teams (Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs), and they look to remain that way and take a commanding three-game lead in the division when they visit Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here).

Preview

Coming off a disappointing 31-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 2, Bill Belichick and the Patriots were licking their chops at a chance to play former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, now head coach of the Detroit Lions, in Motown after his team started 0-2. It didn’t quite work out that way, as the Lions were able to neutralize the Patriots’ ground game and hold Rob Gronkowski in check in a 26-10 win.

Speaking of Gronk, an interesting report came out last week. Apparently the Lions attempted to trade for Gonk, who ducked phone calls during the offseason and threatened to retire.

New England dressed only three wide receivers in Detroit last week, and none of them are really difference-makers. Julian Edelman has one game remaining on his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, and Josh Gordon, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns, should see more snaps this week after a full week following the trade.

The Dolphins have quietly gone about their business in the first three weeks.

As impressive as 3-0 sounds, Miami has gotten a bit lucky along the way. Catching Tennessee losing Delanie Walker and having Marcus Mariota banged up in Week 1, an interception-prone New York Jets rookie quarterback (Sam Darnold) in Week 2, and a suddenly shaky Derek Carr and the (now 0-3) Oakland Raiders in Week 3, the Dolphins’ luck seems due to run out a bit.

The Dolphins will be without defensive linemen Andre Branch and William Hayes on Sunday. Branch is out indefinitely with a knee injury, and Hayes has a torn ACL.