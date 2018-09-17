LOOK: Josh Gordon Reacts to Patriots Trade With Instagram Post

When the news broke that the New England Patriots were the team able to strike a deal for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, it created a big uproar. The old saying of “the rich get richer” certainly stands true here, and one of the top Super Bowl contenders just added a new weapon for Tom Brady.

Reactions poured in after ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the official terms of the deal, which featured the Patriots sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Browns. But no reaction will draw more attention than the one from Gordon himself.

As Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal revealed, Gordon posted a photo of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier in a Drew Bledsoe jersey shortly after the news.

Josh Gordon on Instagram pic.twitter.com/5XGeBRyX0B — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 17, 2018

Trade Terms and Josh Gordon’s Week 3 Status

As pointed out above, Schefter explained the breakdown of the deal. If Gordon is active for 10 games, the Browns will receive a fifth-round pick, but if not it becomes a seventh-rounder.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Interestingly, the team apparently wasted no time making it known that Gordon will also take the field with the Patriots in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions in a primetime game. This means the 27-year-old’s debut with his new team will be on Sunday Night Football.

New Patriots WR Josh Gordon is healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday vs. the Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

It’s taken just over two weeks for the 2018 NFL season to get flipped on its head. There’s no question Gordon is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, but it’ll be interesting to see how he meshes with Bill Belichick and the good old Patriot way. Time will tell, but at the very least, the troubled pass-catcher now has an opportunity to reset his NFL career and essentially start over.

