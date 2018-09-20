Patriots and Raiders Considering Signing Colin Kaepernick?

There’s a chance Colin Kaepernick may not be out of the NFL for much longer, at least if his attorney isn’t pulling a fast one on NFL fans. And the two potential landing spots include Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders as well as the New England Patriots.

During an interview with TMZ, Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, admitted the quarterback could return to the league soon and hinted at the Raiders and Patriots. Courtesy of Raiders Beat, Geragos commented: “I’ll say this … if Al Davis was still alive.” He followed that up by pointing out that Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be interested in Kaepernick.

As TMZ also revealed in a video, Kaepernick’s attorney said the following:

“I would just say, ‘stay tuned’ … that next week there may be some news.”

Colin Kaepernick’s Fit With Raiders

It goes without saying that Jon Gruden and the Raiders need to find a clear-cut answer at quarterback behind Derek Carr. While the team opted to release both EJ Manuel and Connor Cook after the preseason, they acquired AJ McCarron from the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round draft pick.

To this point, it remains unknown as to how the McCarron situation is going for the Raiders, but it’s hard to envision there being much confidence around it. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was unable to beat out Nathan Peterman for a job with the Bills. We also know Gruden has no problem making signings that grab headlines and media attention, as his main focus is on simply finding the best group of players.

If Kaepernick is signed by the Raiders, he would unquestionably be Carr’s backup for as long as he’s on the roster.

Kaepernick’s Fit With the Patriots

While Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere yet, even if he is growing tired of head coach Bill Belichick, Kaepernick could be a solid option to mold as a future replacement. After all, Brady is 41 years old and while Brian Hoyer (32) is a solid backup, the appeal of bringing in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is understandable.

Brady is under contract through the 2019 season, per Spotrac, and when this deal wraps up it would make him 43 years old. No one should ever doubt Brady’s chances of doing what very few players do, but seeing the future Hall-of-Famer signing another deal after that seems like a longshot.

Regardless, Kaepernick is a name to watch and he very well may be picking up traction as the 2018 NFL season rolls on.

