Broncos’ Von Miller Says He Thought Khalil Mack Was ‘Untradeable’

With a matchup between big-time NFL rivals the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders looming, there’ll surely be plenty of trash talk over the coming days. But what Broncos star Von Miller said during a recent press conference wasn’t trash talk – it was the brutally honest truth.

As Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group revealed, Miller spoke about the Raiders’ decision to trade Khalil Mack and offered a strong stance on the topic.

Von Miller on a conference call says he thought Khalil Mack was "untradeable." "A guy like that only comes around once every lifetime. You want to keep a player like that." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 12, 2018

To be fair, this is a thought from the Broncos star that the bulk of Raiders fans likely agree with. On the surface, it seemed incredibly far-fetched that the team would trade the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. When all was said and done, though, that wound up being the case after the situation turned a bit ugly.

The Trade and Jon Gruden’s Comments on Mack

After head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders front office opted to make the deal and send Mack to the Chicago Bears. The deal resulted in Oakland picking up two first-round picks (2019, 2020) a third-round pick (2020) and a sixth-round pick (2019). In exchange, the Raiders sent the Bears Mack, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round selection, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed.

Various comments were also made from both sides following the trade. As Gruden told NFL on ESPN ahead of the Raiders’ Week 1 game, he believed Mack didn’t want to play for the Raiders.

“Obviously, Khalil Mack didn’t want to play here. That’s what’s being missed here. He was under contract, Lisa, you know he was under contract. He never showed up for an OTA, he never showed up for training camp and it was obvious he wasn’t going to show up for the season, so don’t forget that. We have to get ready to play, and I want players that want to be here, that want to help us put this thing back in high gear.” Gruden stated.

Khalil Mack’s Comments on Jon Gruden

On that same topic, though, Mack delivered what was surely a brutal blow to Raiders fans. In comments made to NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth, the pass-rusher admitted a call from Gruden may have kept him with the Raiders (per NBC Sports).

Khalil says a call from Gruden might have kept him with the Raiders pic.twitter.com/aCHvPVkJXe — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) September 11, 2018

Obviously, the trade is now in the past, but how it plays out and impacts both the Raiders and Bears is something that will be talked about for a very long time.

