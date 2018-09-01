Derek Carr Reacts to Raiders Trading Khalil Mack to Bears

Derek Carr and Khalil Mack have built one of the strongest friendships in the NFL, and the Oakland Raiders just separated the talented duo. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, the Raiders have agreed to trade Mack to the Chicago Bears.

As you can imagine, Carr was stunned by the move, and he responded on social media with two simple words.

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

Carr and Mack entered the league together in 2014 and helped the Raiders end a 13-year playoff drought in 2016. Mack was the team’s No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft while Carr was selected in the second round at No. 36 overall.

Just days prior to the Raiders’ decision to move Mack, the duo had quite the exchange on Twitter. After Mack responded to The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen posting a clip of him rushing the quarterback, Carr responded with a message to his then-teammate.

I miss it — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) August 31, 2018

I miss you — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 31, 2018

Carr, like all Raiders fans, will surely miss Mack in a big way. Obviously, the team is hoping they don’t find themselves regretting making this massive move.