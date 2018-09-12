Should Fantasy Football Owners Add Raiders WR Martavis Bryant?

After watching the Oakland Raiders offense sputter to 13 points against the Los Angeles Rams in their opener, Jon Gruden apparently had a change of heart on Martavis Bryant. There was no denying the fact that the Raiders needed a player capable of stretching the field and opening up the offense, and it seems the hope is that the speedy pass-catcher can be the answer.

Bryant was cut just 11 days ago by the Raiders in favor of Keon Hatcher, and as the team reported Wednesday, they flip-flopped the two players once again. The decision to re-sign Bryant to a one-year deal led to the release of Hatcher, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

The question now becomes, is Bryant worth taking a flier on for fantasy football owners? The move comes with plenty of risk, but could have some upside as well. There’s a case for both sides, and we’ll break it down.

Argument Against Adding Martavis Bryant in Fantasy

The most obvious fact is that the Raiders weren’t impressed with Bryant in the first place, so to think that’s changed is nothing more than a wild guess currently.

While Bryant struggled this offseason, Gruden also told reporters that he was outperformed by Keon Hatcher.

“We expected more from him [Martavis Bryant]. He did not make the team because Keon Hatcher came on, some other players outperformed him.” Gruden told reporters.

That doesn’t leave fantasy football owners with much to be optimistic about. But in a 12-team league with deep rosters or a 14-team league where you’re simply looking for players with upside, there are far worse players to add than Bryant. Overall, he’s worth consideration but only makes sense in big leagues or situations where you receive bonuses for long touchdowns.

There are plenty of very easy reasons to keep yourself from adding Bryant to your fantasy football team. We previously stated the most obvious, which is that he was unable to beat out Hatcher for a roster spot, and it’s not as though much has changed in less than two weeks.

But even going beyond that, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero but the valid point that Bryant could still potentially face an NFL suspension.

Reported yesterday it’s a 1-year deal for Bryant, basically picking up where he left off when they cut him 11 days ago. Still going through process as he faces for banishment under substance abuse policy, so for now, he can play. https://t.co/a3G628FTuB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2018

If the Raiders receiver is handed down punishment from the league for violating the substance abuse policy, he’s almost certainly looking at a minimum suspension of one year. Essentially, fantasy owners could be taking a chance on a player who may not produce at all and could be suspended in the very near future.

It makes more sense to stay away from Bryant on waivers, but if you desperately need help at wide receiver, no one could fault you for adding him.

