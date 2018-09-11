Report: Raiders ‘Closing in on’ New Deal With Martavis Bryant

When the Oakland Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Martavis Bryant, it seemed that was the last we’d hear of the potential pairing for at least this season. But apparently, that isn’t the case.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport first revealed, Bryant is at the Raiders facilities Tuesday, speaking with the team about a potential return.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: WR Martavis Bryant is back at #Raiders’ facility today, talking with the team about a possible return to Oakland. Still nothing official on a suspension for Bryant, so he’s eligible. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2018

Bryant was released during 53-man roster cuts by the Raiders, and while it seemed unlikely a reunion was possible, the two sides are apparently close. For what it’s worth, Raiders coach Jon Gruden didn’t close the door on a potential reunion with Bryant.

In Gruden’s comments following Bryant’s release, he admitted to being disappointed the former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher couldn’t impress. The coach also told reporters Bryant was outperformed by Keon Hatcher.

“We expected more from him [Martavis Bryant]. He did not make the team because Keon Hatcher came on, some other players outperformed him.” Gruden told reporters.

While there are rumblings Bryant could face a suspension from the league, there’s been no word to this point on the topic. The Raiders traded a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in order to acquire the 26-year-old wideout.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bryant has run into trouble with the league’s substance abuse policy, even missing an entire season due to a suspension. Over 36 career games, he’s totaled 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per reception.

UPDATE

The situation between the Raiders and Bryant apparently picked up steam quickly, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the two sides are closing in on a one-year contract. If things the two sides do work it out, Bryant would reportedly play in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

The #Raiders and Martavis Bryant are closing in on a 1-year deal — and barring any hiccup, he's expected to play this week, per team source. Not officially signed yet, but they called him this morning and it's expected to get done today. Quite the twist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2018

We’ll keep you updated on additional news, but as Pelissero revealed, it was actually the Raiders who reached out to Bryant.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Open to Bringing Martavis Bryant Back to Raiders