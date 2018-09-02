Raiders 2018 Practice Squad Tracker: WR Marcell Ateman Headlines Signings

The Oakland Raiders had a busy day Saturday, between cutting down their roster to 53 players and trading arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in Khalil Mack. But with all that business taken care of, Jon Gruden and company are now locked in on rounding out their 10-player practice squad.

We’ll track the signings below, and add the new ones in as they come while offering insight on each.

Fullback Ryan Yurachek (Matt Schneidman)

Raiders are signing fullback Ryan Yurachek to the practice squad, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 2, 2018

Yurachek was originally with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall. Interestingly, the former Thundering Herd playmaker spent all four of his collegiate seasons as a tight end before switching to fullback at the NFL level. Over 51 games with Marshall, Yurachek caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was a team captain in 2017 and also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors

Tight end Paul Butler (Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group)

Raiders are signing TE Paul Butler to the practice squad, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 2, 2018

Butler played his college ball for California University of Pennsylvania, where he caught 32 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. His best preseason game came against the Los Angeles Rams when he caught three passes for 35 yards.

Linebacker Jason Cabinda (Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders signed LB Jason Cabinda to practice squad, source said. A priority addition after clearing waivers today. Cabinda impressed as undrafted rookie from Penn State. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 2, 2018

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders have signed WR Marcell Ateman onto practice squad, source said. Another priority addition for the 10-man group. Logjam at position made him a difficult cut. Team relieved he cleared waivers. Rookie seventh-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 2, 2018

Safety Dallin Leavitt (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders signed rookie S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad, source said. Good spot for him. Can continue development behind only four safeties on 53-man roster. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 2, 2018

Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (Michael Gehlken)