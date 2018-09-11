Takeaways From Jon Gruden’s Presser After Raiders’ Week 1 Loss to Rams

The Oakland Raiders dropped their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams 33-13 after a solid start. In turn, this meant head coach Jon Gruden’s return to the sidelines begins with a 0-1 record at the hands of one of his former assistants in Sean McVay.
Following the loss, Gruden spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon and touched on a wide range of topics. We’re going to take a look at a few things that stood out from his comments as well as how the impact the team moving forward.
Analysts questioned quite a few of Gruden’s decisions both prior to and during the game, which is where the press conference began.
Gruden on Decision to Make Tank Carradine Inactive
Carradine was originally slated to start in Khalil Mack’s position following the trade. But the Raiders went a completely different direction by making the offseason signing inactive for the opener.
Marshawn Lynch Apparently Dealing With an Illness
But That’s Not What Led to Jalen Richard’s Workload
On Derek Carr’s Struggles in Week 1
Lack of Production From Amari Cooper
Gruden Seems Happy With Starting Tackles
Gruden on Playing Safety Karl Joseph Just Even Snaps
Defensive Line Suffers Two Key Injuries
NFL’s Highest-Paid Long Snapper Suffers Torn ACL
Gruden Impressed With CB Gareon Conley’s Play
Solid Showings From Jared Cook and Jalen Richard
READ NEXT: Raiders’ Jon Gruden Calls out Khalil Mack After Trade