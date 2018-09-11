Takeaways From Jon Gruden’s Presser After Raiders’ Week 1 Loss to Rams

The Oakland Raiders dropped their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams 33-13 after a solid start. In turn, this meant head coach Jon Gruden’s return to the sidelines begins with a 0-1 record at the hands of one of his former assistants in Sean McVay.

Following the loss, Gruden spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon and touched on a wide range of topics. We’re going to take a look at a few things that stood out from his comments as well as how the impact the team moving forward.

Analysts questioned quite a few of Gruden’s decisions both prior to and during the game, which is where the press conference began.

Gruden on Decision to Make Tank Carradine Inactive

Jon Gruden said Tank Carradine being inactive was coach's decision. There've been a few coach's decisions at the DE spot lately. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 11, 2018

Carradine was originally slated to start in Khalil Mack’s position following the trade. But the Raiders went a completely different direction by making the offseason signing inactive for the opener.

Marshawn Lynch Apparently Dealing With an Illness

Gruden said Marshawn Lynch "had a little bout of sickness" after the initial drive. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 11, 2018

But That’s Not What Led to Jalen Richard’s Workload

Gruden wants to get Marshawn (36% offensive snaps) involved more. Was sick last night, too. Didn't use him more b/c Raiders wanted to exploit Jalen Richard against young Rams LBs. "Jalen did a great job. Jalen is a really good receiving back." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 11, 2018

On Derek Carr’s Struggles in Week 1

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden, on QB Derek Carr: "Knowing how good Derek is, gives us all hope that we can get it solved." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 11, 2018

On Carr’s second-half struggles, Gruden said “you have to credit Wade Phillips’ defense. Disappointing. But we know how good Derek is.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 11, 2018

Lack of Production From Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden: "We'll have to get Amari going this week…easier said than done." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 11, 2018

Gruden Seems Happy With Starting Tackles

Rookie LT Kolton Miller and RT Donald Penn were among the players that impressed Gruden Week 1 “I was really pleased, but pass protection against that outfit was good.” — Kyle Martin (@KylesFeed) September 11, 2018

Gruden on Playing Safety Karl Joseph Just Even Snaps

Gruden on Karl Joseph: "He's gonna get on the field more. It's just a matter of time. It's our first game. I don't want to get too much into it. The Rams are a diverse, complex offense. We chose to go with a unit that we felt gave us the best chance." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 11, 2018

Defensive Line Suffers Two Key Injuries

Raiders got banged up on the defensive front. Gruden said Ellis and Hall have ankle injuries. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018

NFL’s Highest-Paid Long Snapper Suffers Torn ACL

Gruden confirms Raiders will need a new long snapper. Andrew DePaola, the league’s highest-paid long snapper, tore his ACL on first snap. Gruden said Raiders have bunch of workouts lined up. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 11, 2018

Gruden Impressed With CB Gareon Conley’s Play

Gruden was 'pleased' with the play of Gareon Conley, especially since he had not played football in such a long time… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 11, 2018

Solid Showings From Jared Cook and Jalen Richard

Gruden highlighted Jared Cook, Jalen Richard, Marshawn's TD run as positives from Monday night. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 11, 2018

Gruden: Jared Cook was “awesome. They way he competed for every yard. Been like that since I got here.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 11, 2018

