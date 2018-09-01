Raiders 53-man Roster Cuts: Running List of Players Released

The Oakland Raiders have multiple tough calls to make ahead of their preparation for the 2018 NFL regular season. With Week 1’s Monday Night Football Matchup right around the corner, Jon Gruden and company have begun their final 53-man roster cuts.

It was an up-and-down preseason for the Raiders and one which featured a plethora of trades and free-agent moves. Now, the coaching staff has to put their heads together and come up with the best group to roll out against the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ll update this story as roster cuts come in, while also providing some background on each player who gets released.

Cornerback Jarell Carter (Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of coaching Jon Gruden didn't miss: He has begun notifying Raiders players they've been released. CB Jarell Carter among first to be waived, source said. Cutdown from 90 to 53 players is underway. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Carter was signed just days ago, and it was expected he’d only play in the final preseason game. That proved to be the case, as the former Trinity International University cornerback was released Friday. He did manage to total six tackles and one pass defensed in his lone preseason game.

Safety Quincy Mauger (Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders have notified S Quincy Mauger he has been waived, source said. Team must reduce roster from 90 to 53 players by Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Mauger was signed in early August after spending the last offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. A knee injury cut his 2017 season short, and the Raiders gave him a chance over the final preseason games. Mauger had four combined tackles over two games for the Raiders.

Wide receiver Isaac Whitney (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders have notified WR Isaac Whitney he's been waived, source says. Joined team in 2017 as undrafted rookie. Was promoted to 53-man roster late in year. Took 32 snaps between offense and special teams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Isaac Whitney signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He spent the bulk of 2017 on the practice squad and was unable to grab a roster spot this year. The former USC receiver caught just two passes for 15 yards this preseason.

Cornerback Raysean Pringle (Michael Gehlken)

Raiders have waived CB Raysean Pringle, source said. Bay Area native joined team during training camp. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Pringle flipped to the defensive side of the ball after playing offense throughout college. He was on the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads last season. He totaled three combined tackles and two passes defensed this preseason.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle)

Raiders cut Pharoah Brown, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2018

Brown spent 2017 on the Raiders’ practice squad. While the expectation has been all along that Gruden and company would keep Jared Cook, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier, it now leaves Paul Butler and Marcus Baugh as candidates for the practice squad.

Guard/Center Cameron Hunt (SB Nation’s Levi Damien)

#Raiders have waived G/C Cameron Hunt per source. He is being considered for a practice squad spot. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 31, 2018

Cameron Hunt had a solid preseason and drew praise from the coaching staff. It’s good to hear he’s in consideration for a practice squad spot. Based on the importance Gruden and the coaching staff put on the offensive line, it wouldn’t be surprising if he winds up landing there.

Center James Stone

Raiders have waived center James Stone, source said. Jon Feliciano cemented as primary backup to Rodney Hudson. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Cornerback Antwuan Davis

Raiders have waived CB Antwuan Davis, source said. They claimed him off waivers Aug. 21 after facing him in joint practices, exhibition opener vs. Lions. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Davis joined the Raiders after starting the preseason with the Detroit Lions. He was an undrafted free agent out of Texas and totaled 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack during his final collegiate season.

Defensive end Connor Flagel

Raiders informed DE Connor Flagel he’s been waived, source said. He signed Monday and logged 10 defensive snaps Thursday vs. Seahawks. Film for his next opportunity. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2018

Flagel was another late addition to the Raiders’ offseason roster. He played in the final preseason game but totaled just one tackle.

Tight end Marcus Baugh

Amid buzz from Khalil Mack trade, Raiders still have a 53-man roster to reach. TE Marcus Baugh among those waived today, source said. Cutdown from 90 players must be completed by 1 p.m. PT. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

As previously mentioned, it seems likely now that Paul Butler will be a part of the Raiders practice squad, barring the team making a surprise move.

Offensive lineman Denver Kirkland

Raiders have waived versatile G-T Denver Kirkland, source said. He played 119 offensive snaps as rookie in 2016. Saw time as extra blocking tight end. Missed all of last season to foot injury. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Linebacker James Cowser

#Raiders have waived LB James Cowser per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 1, 2018

Safety Shalom Luani traded to Seahawks

Shalom Luani's agent says he's been traded to the Seahawks, with some humor mixed in. They liked what they saw on Thursday in Seattle. The safety started at one point for Raiders last season. https://t.co/vXxazq0PbY — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 1, 2018

Tight end Paul Butler

Raiders are waiving TE Paul Butler, source confirmed. Jared Cook, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier are lone tight ends on initial 53-man roster, as expected. Butler a favorite for practice squad if he clears waivers. @mattschneidman first reported cut. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton

Raiders have waived CB Antonio Hamilton, he announced on Twitter. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman

Raiders have waived WR Marcell Ateman, source said. One of Jon Gruden's toughest cuts. Rookie seventh-round pick. Numbers game at crowded position. An obvious choice for practice squad, but he should have market elsewhere. https://t.co/d7EKE3Nydl — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Guard Oday Aboushi

Raiders have released G Oday Aboushi, source said. He did not allow a QB pressure this preseason on 74 pass-block snaps, according to @PFF. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Guard Jordan Simmons

Raiders have waived G Jordan Simmons, source said. Another tough cut. High-ceiling prospect. Has work ethic to realize it. No guarantee he clears waivers Sunday. But if he does, a shoo-in for practice squad. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Offensive tackle Jylan Ware

Raiders have waived OT Jylan Ware, source said. A 2017 seventh-round pick. Candidate for team's practice squad. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2018

Fullback Ryan Yurachek

Raiders are waiving fullback Ryan Yurachek, per source. He's staying in the Bay Area tonight since Raiders have their eye on him for a practice squad spot if he goes unclaimed on waivers. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 1, 2018

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.