Randi & Pat Mahomes, Patrick’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It is hard to imagine having a better start to an NFL career than Patrick Mahomes, and his parents, Pat and Randi Mahomes, have played a big part in helping the quarterback succeed. Chiefs fans can thank Patrick’s mom, Randi, for talking her son out of quitting football, twice.

According to the Kansas City Star, Patrick almost quit football when he was playing Pop Warner and the coach switched him to linebacker instead of quarterback. Patrick’s parents forced him to honor his commitment and finish out the season. The second time came as MLB teams came calling, and Patrick did not want to risk an injury that would ruin his chances at a pro career. While she would have had less anxiety without Patrick playing, Randi talked her son out of the decision because she knew how much her son enjoyed playing quarterback.

Patrick has always been on an unofficial career track to being a pro athlete thanks to his passion for sports combined with his father’s career as a Major League Baseball player. He recalls playing catch with the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

“You saw All-Stars working just as hard as guys who just got there,” Patrick explained to Sports Illustrated. “I remember Alex Rodriguez being at the stadium three or four hours before practice started, just hitting off a tee. Then you see Derek Jeter taking ground balls all day, and you’re like, these guys, they don’t have to be doing this. They’re the best at their profession, but at the same time, they want to be better. You understand that you have to work that hard, no matter what level you are.”

Patrick comes from a diverse background with a Caucasian mother and African-American father. Patrick has two siblings, his brother Jackson and sister Mia.

Learn more about Patrick’s parents.

1. Patrick’s Father, Pat, Was an MLB Pitcher for 11 Seasons

Being a professional athlete comes naturally for Patrick, in part, because he grew up watching his father play in the MLB for more than a decade. Pat played for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Pirates over his career. Those close to Patrick say as much, noting the impact being around the clubhouse had on his maturity. Patrick’s godfather LaTroy Hawkins, who is also a retired major leaguer, points to those early years as a reason for his success.

“He learned how it works,” LaTroy explained to The Kansas City Star. “How to gain those guys’ respect, how to deflect credit. Walking the walk. That came at a very young age.”

Over his career, Pat pitched 709 innings and threw 452 strikeouts. Pat spent the majority of his career as a relief pitcher, but started 21 games for the Twins in 1994. Pat went 9-5 that season for the Twins.

2. Patrick’s Mom, Randi, Wanted to Make Sure He Received a College Education

Neither Pat or Randi received a college education, and Patrick’s mother wanted to make sure things were different for their son. Patrick was talented enough at baseball to receive interest from MLB teams, but he decided to play football at Texas Tech. It was a decision that pleased his mother.

“I wanted it to be his decision,” Randi told Tyler Today in 2015. “I did not want to encourage the wrong decision, one he might regret later in life; however, there is no secret that I always wanted Patrick to get an education. His father and I both missed out on college, and I did not want that to happen to Patrick.”

Many recognize Patrick for his football accomplishments, but Randi has not forgotten her son’s academic achievements.

“He started getting college credits at Tyler Junior College while he was still in high school,” Randi explained to Tyler Today. “I admit I am a proud mom. I am very proud of his athletic achievements. However, I am more proud of his scholastic accomplishments.”

3. Patrick’s Dad Believes His Son Was “Meant to Do This”

You do not have the kind of start Patrick has without a lot of confidence, and it is easy to see where he gets it from. Pat sees something special in his son and knows what it takes to play professionally.

“He was meant to do this,” Pat told The Kansas City Star. “You’re going to see some stuff this year you’ve never seen before.”

While there is a difference between MLB and the NFL, Patrick has been able to take what he learned and apply it to his own craft.

“It definitely helped me, just seeing professional athletes growing up,” Mahomes told Yahoo at the NFL Combine. “You saw how hard they worked [and] when they got to the big leagues, how hard they worked to stay there. They really have shown me the way to be a professional athlete and that’s definitely something I feel is an advantage for me.”

4. Pat & Randi Divorced When Patrick Was 6 Years Old But Remain “Best Friends”

Things did not work out with Patrick’s parents, but the quarterback remains close to both his mother and father. According to Tyler Today, the couple divorced when Patrick was six but still remain close friends.

“His mom and I are still best friends,” Pat told Tyler Today in 2015. “I retired from pro ball his freshman year and was able to be there for most of his high school games. When offered the opportunity to go pro right out of high school, which is what I did, I told him to follow his dreams. I told him, ‘you’ll figure it all out along the way. You can play football or baseball, you might go into the pros, or you get an education and be whatever you want.’ Whatever he does, I am proud of him.”

5. Patrick’s Godfather Is Former MLB Player Player LaTroy Hawkins

Not only did Patrick have his father to learn from, but his godfather is also a former MLB player. LaTroy spent more than two decades as a Major League pitcher. LaTroy pitched in more than 1,467 innings and threw 983 strikeouts playing for the Twins, Cubs, Giants, Orioles, Rockies, Yankees, Astros, Brewers, Angels and Blue Jays.

“He’s a professional in every aspect,” Patrick described his godfather to Sports Illustrated. “He was always trying to do whatever he could to make the team better, to get his body in the best shape, so that whenever he got his opportunities, he took full advantage of them. That’s why he ended up having a 21-year career as a pitcher. This being my first professional offseason, I have spent time with my family, enjoyed life, but at the same time I’m working every day to make sure I’m ready for when OTAs, mini-camp, training camp and the season comes.”

